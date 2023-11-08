Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Youth faces Rs 86,500 fine after multiple violations caught on AI Camera in Kannur

    The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in Kannur slapped a fine of Rs 86,500 on youth for violating traffic rules more than 150 times in three months. He was caught violating traffic rules on the AI Camera.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 4:59 PM IST

    Kannur: A youth was caught multiple times on an AI camera violating traffic rules at Pazhayangandi in Kannur district. Despite receiving notices on his mobile to pay the fine for violating the law many times, he ignored it and continued to violate the rules. Following this, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials went directly to his residence and handed over a notice, charging a fine of Rs 86,500 for violating traffic rules more than 150 times in three months. The officials also suspended the driving license of the 25-year-old for one year. 

    Kannur Enforcement RTO AC Sheeba told Asianet News that the resident of Cherukunnu, Kannur, had violated the law several times. The young man was mostly fined for riding a bike without wearing a helmet, traveling with three people on a bike and the passenger in the back seat not wearing a helmet.

    Authorities claimed that the young man had repeatedly performed bike stunts in front of the same camera and had not paid the charge despite receiving notification.

    The officers came to the youth's house to find the reason for not paying the fine despite receiving so many notices. On seeing the officers, he tried to escape from the house, however failed. The young man had to pay a fine of Rs 86,500 for more than 150 violations.

    According to AC Sheeba, the young man has to pay the cost of a bike as a result of breaking the law while riding, and this incident serves as a lesson to everyone else to pay the fee if they receive a notice and not to repeat the violation. According to officers from the motor vehicle department, the young man said regretfully that he would not be able to pay the fine even if he sold his 2019 model bike, which was valued at Rs 1.5 lakh.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 4:59 PM IST
