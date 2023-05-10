Kerala woman doctor's death: IMA state president Sulphi Noohu's old FB post grabs attention! Check

Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kerala President Dr. Sulphi Noohu's old Facebook post has caught attention of the social media users. Dr Noohu had earlier warned that attacks on doctors are increasing and their lives are in danger.

His words came when a cardiologist was attacked in Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode where he said that someone would be killed soon. His Facebook post is now being discussed widely.

The rough translation of his Facebook post in Malayalam:

"Someone will be killed, soon!! Maybe it could be me! Not me! It can be anyone! A health worker will be killed in Kerala! It would be surprising if it does not happen as that's the kind of attack on hospitals. Often there has been a narrow escape from death. I don't know how long a bit of luck will help. The number of hospital attacks in Kerala is one in a week. A patient cannot be treated well with the fear of death. It is extremely dangerous for doctors and health workers to slip into defensive treatment in the rush to secure their own lives. So this struggle is not for living. But to save lives."

"Doctor Ashokan of Fatima Hospital in Kozhikode was saved this time. According to the policemen, if they had not been there, the doctor would have been killed. The face of truth is very ugly. This strike is due to helplessness. Discussing agitation with doctors is difficult. They will strongly oppose it. But things have progressed to the point where members are first asked to strike when their lives are challenged. The accused in the attempted murder should be arrested immediately."

"We welcome the government's decision to amend the Hospital Protection Act in Kerala. But the delay could cause someone to get killed. Perhaps more important than the Public Health Bill is the Hospital Protection Act itself. Hospitals should be declared safe zones. The instructions given by the High Court in this regard should be strictly followed. Yes! Saving your own life is the most important thing. Therefore, this strike on March 17 is to save lives. Let no one be killed."

The 23-year-old Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death on Wednesday at a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara by a man who was brought there by police after being involved in a fight with his family members. According to an officer of Kottarakkara police station, while a wound on the man's leg was being dressed by the doctor, he suddenly got provoked and attacked everyone standing there using a scissor and scalpel. The brunt of the attack was borne by the young doctor while the police personnel who accompanied the man were also injured.

