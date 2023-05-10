Kerala HC to hold special sitting in afternoon today over death of woman doctor

The matter will be considered by a division bench consisting of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath at 1.45 pm today.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court will hold a special sitting on Wednesday considering the seriousness of the death of doctor Vandana Das in Kottarakkara. The matter will be considered by a division bench consisting of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath at 1.45 pm today.

The High Court made the decision to swiftly consider the tragedy that rocked Kerala today notwithstanding the fact that it is a summer holiday.

Also read: IMA begins state-wide strike over death of woman doctor in Kerala

Health Minister Veena George condemned the attack and said that the current laws against violence against health workers will be strengthened and an ordinance aimed at preventing violence will be enacted. She spoke to the officials of the health department about the death of Dr. Vandana Das.

The Minister said, "Such kind of attacks can demoralise health workers and is unacceptable under any circumstances. The general public must refrain from such attacks against health workers."

George also added that everyone should stand against the atrocities against medical professionals.

The 22-year-old lady doctor was stabbed to death on Wednesday at a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara by a man who was brought there by police after being involved in a fight with his family members. According to an officer of Kottarakkara police station, while a wound on the man's leg was being dressed by the doctor, he suddenly got provoked and attacked everyone standing there using a scissor and scalpel.

The brunt of the attack was borne by the young doctor while the police personnel who accompanied the man were also injured.

The Kerala police have been receiving flak over the serious lapse in security to prevent the attack on the woman doctor. The police claim that they did not handcuff the accused as he was calm while being taken for treatment.

Also read: Kerala: Man turns violent during treatment in hospital; doctor dead, cops injured