Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala HC to hold special sitting in afternoon today over death of woman doctor

    The matter will be considered by a division bench consisting of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath at 1.45 pm today. 
     

    Kerala HC to hold special sitting in afternoon today over death of woman doctor anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 10, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court will hold a special sitting on Wednesday considering the seriousness of the death of doctor Vandana Das in Kottarakkara. The matter will be considered by a division bench consisting of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath at 1.45 pm today. 

    The High Court made the decision to swiftly consider the tragedy that rocked Kerala today notwithstanding the fact that it is a summer holiday.

    Also read: IMA begins state-wide strike over death of woman doctor in Kerala

    Health Minister Veena George condemned the attack and said that the current laws against violence against health workers will be strengthened and an ordinance aimed at preventing violence will be enacted. She spoke to the officials of the health department about the death of Dr. Vandana Das.

    The Minister said, "Such kind of attacks can demoralise health workers and is unacceptable under any circumstances. The general public must refrain from such attacks against health workers." 

    George also added that everyone should stand against the atrocities against medical professionals.

    The 22-year-old lady doctor was stabbed to death on Wednesday at a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara by a man who was brought there by police after being involved in a fight with his family members. According to an officer of Kottarakkara police station, while a wound on the man's leg was being dressed by the doctor, he suddenly got provoked and attacked everyone standing there using a scissor and scalpel.

    The brunt of the attack was borne by the young doctor while the police personnel who accompanied the man were also injured.

    The Kerala police have been receiving flak over the serious lapse in security to prevent the attack on the woman doctor. The police claim that they did not handcuff the accused as he was calm while being taken for treatment.

    Also read: Kerala: Man turns violent during treatment in hospital; doctor dead, cops injured

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief Delhi Court seeks status report on complaint against Brij Bhushan Singh gcw

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Court seeks status report on complaint against Brij Bhushan Singh

    IMA begins state-wide strike over death of woman doctor in Kerala anr

    IMA begins state-wide strike over death of woman doctor in Kerala

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Police arrest driver of 'Atlantic' boat; Owner remanded in judicial custody anr

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Police arrest driver of 'Atlantic' boat; Owner remanded in judicial custody

    Karnataka Election 2023 People will vote for change Congress will win 141 seats says confident DK Shivakumar gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: People will vote for change, Congress will win 141 seats, says DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka Election 2023 People will vote for positive development says CM Bommai gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: People will vote for positive development, says CM Bommai

    Recent Stories

    Arjun Rampal to mark his big Tollywood debut with Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film; know details vma

    Arjun Rampal to mark his big Tollywood debut with Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film; know details

    Adipurush Vs RRR: Prabhas' film beats Ram Charan's RRR; trailer crosses 57.2 million RBA

    Adipurush Vs RRR: Prabhas' film beats Ram Charan's RRR; trailer crosses 57.2 million

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief Delhi Court seeks status report on complaint against Brij Bhushan Singh gcw

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Court seeks status report on complaint against Brij Bhushan Singh

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Is playing risky cricket the new trend? MI skipper Rohit Sharma answers post-RCB success-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is playing risky cricket the new trend? MI skipper Rohit Sharma answers post-RCB success

    Priyanka Chopra was bullied during her teenage years in the US? Know the story in detail ADC

    Priyanka Chopra was bullied during her teenage years in the US? Know the story in detail

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon