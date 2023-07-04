Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala witnesses heavy rainfall; Red alert in two districts; Educational institutions closed in 3 districts

    A red alert has been announced in Ernakulam district today, Idukki and Kannur districts tomorrow, an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts and a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. 

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Idukki and Kannur districts today (July 4). The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the last three days. Except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, other districts in the state have sounded an orange alert today. Control rooms are functioning in all districts in the wake of heavy rain alerts. 

    Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts. According to the radar image that was obtained today (July 4), Alappuzha district is predicted to experience severe rain, hence the district collector has deemed all educational institutions, including professional colleges and Anganwadis, to be closed. The previously scheduled PSC and university exams won't change. 

    All educational institutions including professional colleges in Ernakulam district will be closed. The Collector clarified that the holiday is applicable to all educational institutions including Anganwadis, Kendriya Vidyalayas, State, CBSE and ICSE schools.

    Meanwhile, there will be no holidays for colleges in Kasaragod district. Kasaragod District Collector Inbasekar Kalimuthu has stated that the holiday will be applicable to State, CBSE, ICSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Anganwadis and Madrasas in the district.

    A 10-year-old boy is being treated in the intensive care unit after he was seriously injured by a tree branch falling on the Kochi St. Albert's schoolyard. Ayeshath Minha, a student who died after a tree fell on the school compound, will be cremated today in Angatimugar, Kasaragod.

