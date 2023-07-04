Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 4, 2023: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Petrol, diesel rates on July 4: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, government controls fuel prices.

    Petrol diesel prices on July 4 2023 Check fuel rates in Mumbai Delhi and other cities gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 8:22 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Tuesday, July 4 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

    At the moment, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol prices Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: Rs 101.94    
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh    
    Petrol: Rs 96.20    
    Diesel: Rs 84.26

    Chennai    
    Petrol: Rs 102.86    
    Diesel: Rs 94.46

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 96.84    
    Diesel: Rs 89.72

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: Rs 106.03    
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow    
    Petrol: Rs 96.56    
    Diesel: Rs 89.75

    Mumbai    
    Petrol: Rs 106.31    
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi    
    Petrol: Rs 96.72    
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida    
    Petrol: Rs 96.65    
    Diesel: Rs 89.82

    Prices for petrol and diesel are set in India by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. Rates are set daily, according on the global price of crude oil, and this is done on an ongoing basis.

    Additionally, SMS may be used to find out the daily price of gas and diesel. consumers of Indian Oil may obtain information by texting RSP and their city code to 9224992249, while consumers of BPCL can get information by sending an SMS with RSP and their city code to 9223112222. However, HPCL customers may find out the price by texting HPPrice to the number 9222201122 along with their city code.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 8:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    76 per cent of Rs 2000 notes in circulation have returned to banks announces RBI gcw

    76% of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation have returned to banks, announces RBI

    Petrol diesel prices on July 3 2023 Check rates in Mumbai Delhi and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 3, 2023: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Petrol diesel fresh prices on July 2, 2023: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities AJR

    Petrol, diesel fresh prices on July 2, 2023: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Petrol diesel prices on July 1 Check current fuel rates in major cities here gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 1: Check current fuel rates in major cities here

    Top woman CEOs seek greater representation of women in corporate boardrooms

    Top woman CEOs seek greater representation of women in corporate boardrooms

    Recent Stories

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia on sex scene with beau Vijay Varma and more RBA

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia on sex scene with beau Vijay Varma and more

    Is Prabhas' next film 'Salaar' a part of Yash's 'KGF' universe? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Prabhas' next film 'Salaar' a part of Yash's 'KGF' universe? Here's what we know

    Weight Gain to Cancer: 5 dangerous effects of Sugar consumption on your health vma

    Weight Gain to Cancer: 5 dangerous effects of Sugar consumption on your health

    Swami Vivekananda: The Monk ignited spiritual enlightenment; Chicago Speech, Ramakrishna Math Mission and more ATG

    Swami Vivekananda: The Monk ignited spiritual enlightenment; Chicago Speech, Ramakrishna Math Mission and more

    Daily Horoscope Prediction for July 4 2023 gcw

    Daily Horoscope Prediction for July 4, 2023

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon