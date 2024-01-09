Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Widespread protest erupts over arrest of Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkootathil

    Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested by the police in connection with the Secretariat protest against police during the Nava Kerala Sadas. He was arrested in a case of violence related to the Secretariat March and was brought to Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala: Widespread protest erupts over arrest of Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkootathil rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested by the police in connection with the Secretariat protest against police during the Nava Kerala Sadas. He was arrested in a case of violence related to the Secretariat March and was brought to Thiruvananthapuram. He was arrested from his home in Pathanamthitta and brought to Cantonment Station at 10 a.m. He was taken from the station to Fort Hospital for a medical examination. The police stopped him from speaking to the media at the station. He was later produced at the Vanchiyoor Court.

    A confrontation unfolded between Youth Congress state president Rahul and a police sub-inspector at the police station. Rahul asserted that he had cooperated thus far but warned that if the police intended to apply more force, he would be compelled to respond with force as well. 

    The conflict broke out outside the hospital premises today. The activists stopped the vehicle and started protesting in Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, VD Satheesan said that the youth congress decided to conduct a widespread protest in all the district centers.  Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers besieged the Chavara police station. KPCC President K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala, KC Venugopal, Benny Behnan, Shafi Parambil MLA, PK Kunhalikutty, Youth Congress State Vice President Adv. Abin Varki and others criticized the police and the government.

    KPCC president K Sudhakaran MP condemned the arrest of the Youth Congress state president, labeling it a disgraceful act. Sudhakaran alleged that the arrest was carried out dramatically, implying that it might be politically motivated. Severely criticising the early morning arrest, VD Satheesan stated that Rahul is neither a traitor nor a terrorist to arrest him early in the morning. Satheesan also alleged that the same police, party, and government who paved the way for the escape of the man who brutally tortured and killed the six-year-old girl, on the other hand, are the personifications of state terrorism.

    Rahul has been booked under the IPC 1860 Sections of 143,147,148,149,283,332,333,353,326. He has also been booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, of 1984. On December 20, YC coordinated a protest march to the Secretariat over attacks on its activists and those of KSU. The situation escalated into violence as police and members of the Congress youth outfit engaged in fighting. Opposition leader VD Satheesan is the first accused in the case. Shafi Parambil (MLA), and M Vincent (MLA), have also been booked.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Positive intent': Karnataka minister Hebbalkar explains Belagavi remarks amid uproar

    'Positive intent': Karnataka minister Hebbalkar explains Belagavi remarks amid uproar

    Bengaluru CEO held for allegedly killing son, concealing body in bag; check details AJR

    Bengaluru startup CEO murders her 4-year-old son in Goa; arrested in Karnataka with child's body in a bag

    Another sweet triumph for Ayodhya: Hanumangarhi Laddu inches closer to join elite GI tag club snt

    Another sweet triumph for Ayodhya: Hanumangarhi Laddu inches closer to join elite GI tag club

    Rat infestation at IRCTC stall in MP's Itarsi junction leaves internet disgusted, railways respond (WATCH) snt

    Rat infestation at IRCTC stall in MP's Itarsi junction leaves internet disgusted, railways respond (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-397 January 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-397 January 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Visit Lakshadweep: Know how to apply for permit RBA

    Visit Lakshadweep: Know how to apply for permit

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav's cricket setback: From ankle injury to sports hernia diagnosis osf

    Suryakumar Yadav's cricket setback: From ankle injury to sports hernia diagnosis

    Planning Lakshadweep visit? 7 tips before booking tickets RBA

    Planning Lakshadweep visit? 7 tips before booking tickets

    '12th Fail' ranks highest among Indian films on IMDb, surpasses 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' RKK

    '12th Fail' ranks highest among Indian films on IMDb, surpasses 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie'

    Cricket Hardik Pandya's injury update: The all rounder's return looms after ankle injury sustained in the World Cup osf

    Hardik Pandya's injury update: The all rounder's return looms after ankle injury sustained in the World Cup

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon