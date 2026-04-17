A wedding in Kerala's Kottayam has gone viral after a Christian priest performed the Hindu 'kanyadaan' ritual for an orphan bride he helped raise. Parvathy, who grew up in an orphanage, was supported by Father Roy Mathew. He also arranged her marriage. The moment has been widely praised online as a powerful example of unity, kindness and harmony.

A wedding in Kerala's Kottayam has gone viral on social media for a touching reason. The video shows a Christian priest performing 'kanyadaan', a key Hindu wedding ritual, for a young bride he helped raise. The moment has been widely praised as a strong example of kindness and unity across religions.

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Bride's emotional journey

The bride, Parvathy, had a difficult childhood. She lost her mother when she was just one year old and grew up at the Bethlehem Ashram orphanage in Mundakkayam. During this time, Father Roy Mathew became an important part of her life.

As a member of the Orphanage Control Board, he looked after the institution. But for Parvathy, he became much more than that. Over the years, he acted as a father figure, guiding and supporting her as she grew up.

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A priest who stepped in as family

When Parvathy was ready to get married, Father Roy took the responsibility of finding a suitable match for her. He eventually found Ananthu, a man from Kattappana, and the wedding was arranged.

The ceremony was held at the parish hall of St. Paul’s Church. Even though the venue was a church, the wedding followed Hindu traditions fully.

A special kanyadaan moment

One of the most emotional moments came during the ‘kanyadaan’ ritual. This is when a father gives his daughter’s hand to the groom. In this case, Father Roy performed the ritual himself, standing in place of Parvathy’s late parent.

For him, it was not just a ritual. He later said it was one of the most meaningful moments of his life as a priest.

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Message of unity and kindness

As the video continues to spread online, people have praised the act as a true example of humanity. Many said it shows how love and care can go beyond religious differences.

The wedding has become a reminder that simple acts of kindness can bring people together, no matter their faith.