    Kerala: Two sisters found burned to death in Shoranur; suspect arrested

    Two sisters were found burned to death in Shoranur's Kavalapara on Thursday (Sep 7) evening. The accused who was caught by the locals also had burns and cut marks on his body.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    Palakkad: Two sisters were found burned to death in Shoranur's Kavalapara on Thursday (Sep 7) evening. After the fire broke out, the alleged accused, a  native of Pattambi, ran away from the house. However, he was caught by the locals and handed over to the police. The police informed that he is being interrogated in detail. 

    The deceased sisters were identified as Sarojini and Thangam. The locals rushed to their homes after hearing the screams.

    The interior of the house was full of fire and smoke. The accused who was caught by the locals also had burns and cut marks on his body. Locals who became suspicious of this caught him and handed him over to the Shoranur police. The gold jewelry was recovered from inside the underwear worn by the accused.

    The fire brigade was able to enter the house after extinguishing the fire. By then, Sarojini and Thangam were dead. The police said that only these two people had been in the house for a long time. The police investigation found blood stains on the walls and the gas cylinder was found opened. Shoranur police said that they suspect it to be murder, and further scientific tests are required to confirm the matter.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 3:53 PM IST
