    Kerala train arson case: NIA conducts searches in Shaheen Bagh including accused Shahrukh Saifi's house

    The search by the NIA comes in the backdrop of information obtained from Saifi's interrogation and phone records. 
     

    Kerala train arson case: NIA conducts searches in Shaheen Bagh including accused Shahrukh Saifi's house anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 11, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    New Delhi: The National Investigation Investigation (NIA) conducted searches in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Thursday in connection with the Elattur train arson case. According to reports, NIA also searched accused Shahrukh Saifi's house and nine other places. 

    The search by the NIA comes in the backdrop of information obtained from Saifi's interrogation and phone records. 

    The Kochi unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation as per the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs. 
    NIA will investigate the terror angle and conspiracy of the case. The NIA suspects that there are many links extending from Shaheen Bagh to Kerala. All this will be investigated. 

    According to the preliminary report of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Shahrukh's contacts in Delhi and Noida has to be investigated to check for any links with radical outfits. The NIA assessment also suggests further investigation is necessary as it appears that the attack was premeditated after closer inspection.

    Shahrukh Saifi was earlier charged with IPC 302 (murder), following the death of three people, IPC 307 (Attempt to murder), IPC 326 A, IPC 436, and Indian Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act section 151.

    Shahrukh Saifi on April 2 had set his co-passengers on fire aboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elattur in Kozhikode. The incident was appalling as Kerala never witnessed such an attack inside a train. Nine people suffered burn injuries while three including a child were found dead on the tracks.

    Later the Kerala police slapped the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on the accused.

    He was arrested within four days of the attack from a hospital in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. He suffered injuries on his head, face, leg, and hand, and was undergoing treatment. Maharashtra ATS also revealed that when Shahrukh was caught, he had a Motorola mobile phone, Aadhaar card, PAN Card, and a Kotak Bank ATM card in his possession.

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
