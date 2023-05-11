Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AI Camera: Fines to be levied from June 5 for traffic violation in Kerala

    Earlier, it was decided to start charging fines from May 20.
     

    AI Camera: Fines to be levied from June 5 for traffic violation in Kerala anr
    May 11, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has extended the deadline for imposing fines on traffic violations recorded in the newly-installed Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras to June 5. Earlier, it was decided to start charging fines from May 20.

    The decision came after a high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju. Since May 5, messages of awareness have been distributed, and they will continue until June 4.

    The proposal to fine two-wheeler drivers who transport minors under the age of 12 in addition to the rider and the pillion passenger has encountered criticism in the state. Despite having chosen to provide relaxation in such circumstances, the state intends to seek legal advice to determine if doing so would constitute a violation of Central laws.

    Meanwhile, Opposition leader VD Satheesan had revealed evidence showing that the AI camera sale contained corruption worth Rs 100 crore. He alleged that a company called Trois provided a cost estimate for setting up all the systems, including the camera, control room, and annual maintenance. It was suggested to other companies to only purchase equipment from Trois. Trois gave money to other companies totaling 33.59 crores inclusive of taxes for electronic equipment, Rs. 10.27 crores for control room, software, and software licences, Rs. 4.93 crores for field installation, and Rs. 8.2 crores for annual maintenance.

    He also said the opposition was not charging that the Industries Minister and the department secretary were involved in the scam but both of them were well aware of the corruption and they hid it. 

    The Congress has been raising corruption charges against the "Safe Kerala" project, which included the installation of AI cameras, envisaged to reduce road accidents and traffic violations in the State since its inauguration in April. 

