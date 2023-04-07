Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi charged with murder

    In the FIR, the railway police mentioned the involvement of the accused in the death of three people and charged with Section 302 of Indian Penal Code. 

    Kerala: Train arson case accused Shahrukh Saifi charged with murder anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Kerala train arson case accused Shahrukh Saifi has been charged with murder by the Railway Police. In the FIR, the railway police mentioned the involvement of the accused in the death of three people and slapped Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. 

    Earlier on Friday, Saifi was remanded till the 20th of this month. The magistrate completed the remand process after reaching the medical college where the accused was undergoing treatment reportedly for jaundice. Due to his medical treatment, the Chief Judicial Magistrate arrived at the hospital to carry out the remand procedures. 

    However, the medical report assessed that he has no serious health problems. 

    The bilirubin count in the tests was abnormal, but the doctors said today that the condition has improved. The hand has a few minor burns. The body is covered in bruises. It is thought that a fall from the train was what caused it. Injury to the eyelid is not significant. X-ray and CT scan tests are also acceptable.

    For chemical analysis, saliva, skin, etc. have been collected. In the meantime, there has been controversy surrounding the journalist's meeting and photographing the suspect, who is under heavy security, with the knowledge of a high-ranking official. In violation of security procedures, he was permitted access to both the cell and the area for the medical examination. When questioned about the incident, ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, remained silent.

    Shahrukh Saifi was brought to Kerala on Thursday from Maharashtra at 1.05 am by the Special Investigation Team. He was taken to the Maloor Kunnu AR Camp.  

    According to sources, the intelligence team looking into the train attack was able to track the suspect's cell phone and locate him in Ratnagiri. Though the team passed the information to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, Shahrukh fled from the hospital before the ATS team reached there.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 2:33 PM IST
