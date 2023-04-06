Kerala Train Attack: Police digs deeper into Shahrukh's past, tries to decode book with strange notes

New Delhi: The Kerala Police team is trying to dig up background details of Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Elattur train arson case in Delhi. The investigation team has interrogated 8 persons so far. The police are attempting to identify Shah Rukh's contacts during the past six months. His call history data has been examined and information has been gathered. Investigations are also being done into interactions on social media.

Also Read: Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi brought to Kozhikode

Shahrukh's carpenter shop is 30 km away from his Shaheen Bagh residence, in Noida. In this shop too, the accused kept a notebook with strange notes. The police went to the shop where he worked with his father and conducted an investigation. They discovered a book similar to the notebook found on the railway tracks. It consists of unrelated words and notes. The book has been sent for analysis.

The accused was brought to Kerala earlier today. ADGP MR Ajith Kumar and IG Neeraj Kumar reached the camp. Kozhikode City Police Commissioner Raj Pal Meena has also reached the police camp. It is also reported that police may slap the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) against the accused.

According to sources, the intelligence team looking into the train attack was able to track the suspect's cell phone and locate him in Ratnagiri. Though the team passed the information to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, Shahrukh fled from the hospital before the ATS team reached there.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra ATS said that Shahrukh confessed to the crime. They also stated that the accused was nabbed from the Ratnagiri railway station in a joint operation based on a tip-off. After seeking treatment at the hospital, the accused reached the railway station. Maharashtra ATS also revealed that when Shahrukh was caught, he had a Motorola mobile phone, Aadhaar card, PAN Card and a Kotak Bank ATM card in his possession.

Also Read: Kerala train attack case: Accused Shahrukh Saifi confesses to crime; handed over to Kerala Police

Also Read: Kerala Train attack case: Cops respond to criticism on 'sketch', say accused nabbed based on scientific evidence

Also Read: Kerala Train Attack: Delhi Police confirms missing Shaheen Bagh youth and nabbed suspect are same

Also Read: Kerala train attack case accused Shahrukh Saifi arrested in Maharashtra