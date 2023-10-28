Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder today; yellow alert in 8 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today. A yellow alert has been issued in 8 districts, including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad, and Kozhikode districts, today.

The IMD has warned that there will be rain and thunder this afternoon. There is a chance of heavy rain in isolated places today

The IMD warned of heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours. Meanwhile, there is no ban on fishing on the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts. However, there is a possibility of high waves along the Kerala coast. A yellow alert has been announced in eight districts tomorrow and nine districts on Monday. A yellow alert has been issued in Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts on Sunday and Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts on Monday (Oct 30).

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Centre has also informed that there is a possibility of 1.2 to 1.8 metre-high waves and storm surges along the Kerala coast until 11.30 p.m. Fishermen and coastal residents should exercise caution. The notice said that as the rough seas are likely to intensify, people should stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities and keep the fishing vessels (boats, etc.) safely tied up in the harbor. There is also a warning to avoid trips to the beach and activities in the sea.