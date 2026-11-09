Kerala is launching the second phase of Operation Toofan on November 16 to combat rising drug abuse. The initiative, supported by the Union Home Minister, focuses on root-level eradication and includes rehabilitation efforts via Operation Care.

Kerala Launches Second Phase of Operation Toofan

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said the second phase of Operation Toofan would begin in November 16, describing the initiative as a continuous campaign against drug abuse. In a press conference, he alleged the initiative had received support from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and was now moving into its next phase.

He said, "There were instances of accused persons being released from prison due to certain loopholes in the NDPS Act. The issue had been brought to the attention of the Union Home Minister, and the state had conveyed the need for amendments to the Act." The Minister said the Union Home Minister had called for bringing everyone together and launching a mass movement against drug abuse. "That is exactly what we are doing," he said.

Rehabilitation and Operational Details

He further said that Operation Care was launched as part of Operation Toofan. "Operation Care, launched as part of Operation Toofan, aims to rehabilitate people addicted to drugs and help them return to normal life," he said. "Necessary facilities have been arranged at 35 hospitals to support the initiative," he added.

Earlier, on June 2, Chennithala, in a post on X, said the operation would be carried out in coordination with the Health and Excise Departments and would focus on eliminating drug trafficking at its roots. "Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt. From today, aimed at overhauling the drug mafia in the state in coordination with the Health and Excise departments, this operation is aimed at destroying the drug menace at its root. Need prayers and support for the initiative!" the minister wrote.

Rising Drug Concerns in Kerala

The launch of the anti-narcotics drive comes amid growing concerns over the sharp rise in drug-related cases in Keralam. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that Keralam recorded the highest number of NDPS cases in the country in 2023, with 30,697 cases registered. Ahead of the launch, the Kerala Police had appealed for public participation in the campaign.

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