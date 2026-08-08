A school quiz in Kasaragod, Keralam, sparked a row over a question on VD Savarkar. Left-wing groups protested, alleging a Sangh Parivar agenda. Education Minister N Shamsudheen has ordered a probe, calling the quiz unapproved and prejudiced.

A quiz question on VD Savarkar at a school-level competition in Kasaragod has triggered a major political and academic controversy in Keralam. Education Minister N Shamsudheen has directed the Director of General Education to conduct an immediate inquiry and take strict action against those responsible.

The dispute stems from an unapproved "Freedom Quiz" held on August 6 for lower-primary students in Kasaragod, Kumbla, and Manjeshwar sub-districts. The tie-breaker question asked: "Who was the freedom fighter who received the most severe punishment from the British?" with VD Savarkar listed as the expected answer.

Protests Erupt Over Partisan Agenda

Left student and youth groups, including SFI and DYFI, protested, alleging an attempt to glorify Sangh Parivar-linked figures and push a partisan agenda into school curricula. The row has reignited debate over historical accuracy and ideological content in classrooms.

Education Department Distances Itself

The Keralam Education Department has distanced itself from the controversial "Freedom Quiz" in Kasaragod. The Minister's office said the event was never on the department's or Social Science Club's official calendar, and no one was authorised to frame questions or run it.

Probe to Identify Those Responsible

Officials said local teachers associated with the Social Science Club Association drafted the paper, and the wording may have been influenced by AI. Labelling the content as having "prejudiced views" and factual errors, Minister N Shamsudheen's office confirmed strict action will follow once the probe report comes in. (ANI)