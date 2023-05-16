Kerala: Teenage girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in religious school

The deceased has been identified as Asmiya Mol from Beemapally, a plus one student.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 17-year-old girl was found hanging in the library of the Khadijath-ul Kubra Women's Arabic College at Idamanakuzhi on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Asmiya Mol from Beemapally, a plus-one student.

Following her death, the police questioned 10 classmates of Asmiya Mol and they told that she had vowed not to return to the institution after the Bakrid vacation.

The police have also questioned five madrassa teachers who work on the same campus. Around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Asmiya called her mother and urged her to head straight for college. The authorities originally refused to let her mother see her daughter when she arrived at the college after an hour and a half. Later, the authorities informed the mother that the girl was found dead in the washroom.

The preliminary post-mortem report stated that Asmiya died by suicide. However, her relatives alleged that there was foul play in the report and that she would not commit suicide. Relatives also complained that attempts were being made to defame Asmiya.

Asmiya received admission to the Balaramapuram institution for Plus One and religious studies after passing through SSLC. The girl, who returned home for a month's leave during the fasting season, complained about a few things and told her parents she wouldn't be studying at the institution because things weren't moving along properly. However, they helped her understand and sent her away.

If they had allowed her to meet her, according to her mother, she wouldn't have lost her daughter. However, based on the post-mortem report, the police said the victim had died by hanging, which prompted the families to request a further inquiry.

