Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Teenage girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in religious school

    The deceased has been identified as Asmiya Mol from Beemapally, a plus one student. 
     

    Kerala: Teenage girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in religious school anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 16, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A 17-year-old girl was found hanging in the library of the Khadijath-ul Kubra Women's Arabic College at Idamanakuzhi on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Asmiya Mol from Beemapally, a plus-one student. 

    Following her death, the police questioned 10 classmates of Asmiya Mol and they told that she had vowed not to return to the institution after the Bakrid vacation.

    Also read: ED searches premises of 'Ponniyin Selvan' makers in money laundering case; check details

    The police have also questioned five madrassa teachers who work on the same campus. Around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Asmiya called her mother and urged her to head straight for college. The authorities originally refused to let her mother see her daughter when she arrived at the college after an hour and a half. Later, the authorities informed the mother that the girl was found dead in the washroom. 

    The preliminary post-mortem report stated that Asmiya died by suicide. However, her relatives alleged that there was foul play in the report and that she would not commit suicide. Relatives also complained that attempts were being made to defame Asmiya.

    Asmiya received admission to the Balaramapuram institution for Plus One and religious studies after passing through SSLC. The girl, who returned home for a month's leave during the fasting season, complained about a few things and told her parents she wouldn't be studying at the institution because things weren't moving along properly. However, they helped her understand and sent her away.

    If they had allowed her to meet her, according to her mother, she wouldn't have lost her daughter. However, based on the post-mortem report, the police said the victim had died by hanging, which prompted the families to request a further inquiry.

    Also read: NIA to probe India's biggest drug haul; Accused Pakistani national remanded to 14-day judicial custody

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ED searches premises of 'Ponniyin Selvan' makers in money laundering case LYCA Productions; check details AJR

    ED searches premises of 'Ponniyin Selvan' makers in money laundering case; check details

    Changes in recruitment system ended corruption': PM Modi gives employment letters to people at 'Rozgar Mela' AJR

    'Changes in recruitment system ended corruption': PM Modi gives employment letters to people at 'Rozgar Mela'

    NIA to probe India's biggest drug haul; Accused Pakistani national remanded to 14-day judicial custody anr

    NIA to probe India's biggest drug haul; Accused Pakistani national remanded to 14-day judicial custody

    I am a responsible man will not backstab and blackmail says DK Shivakumar as he leaves for Delhi gcw

    'I'm a responsible man, will not backstab and blackmail,' says DK Shivakumar as he leaves for Delhi

    Kerala youth attacks doctor and threatens to kill, arrested anr

    Kerala youth attacks doctor and threatens to kill, arrested

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to take perfect selfies MSW

    7 ways to take perfect selfies

    Ranbir Kapoor admits giving 'advice' to his friends in unhappy 'relationships'; know details

    Ranbir Kapoor admits giving 'advice' to his friends in unhappy 'relationships'; know details

    ED searches premises of 'Ponniyin Selvan' makers in money laundering case LYCA Productions; check details AJR

    ED searches premises of 'Ponniyin Selvan' makers in money laundering case; check details

    Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR web services departments gcw

    Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR, web services departments

    Changes in recruitment system ended corruption': PM Modi gives employment letters to people at 'Rozgar Mela' AJR

    'Changes in recruitment system ended corruption': PM Modi gives employment letters to people at 'Rozgar Mela'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon