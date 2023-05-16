ED searches premises of 'Ponniyin Selvan' makers in money laundering case; check details

It is reportedly said that searches are underway at around eight premises in the capital city after the central probe agency registered a money laundering case against the production house

Searches are underway by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the premises of LYCA Productions, which produced the box-office hit movies Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It is reportedly said that searches are underway at around eight premises in the capital city after the central probe agency registered a money laundering case against the production house.

There is no immediate response from LYCA Productions yet.

This production house is credited for the making of Tamil movies including Kaththi, Kollamaavu Kokila, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Vada Chennai among others.

Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 was also produced by LYCA Productions. The movie was made on an estimated budget of Rs 400-600 crore. After its release, the movie also turned out to be the highest-grossing film worldwide collecting nearly Rs 655-800 crore by the end of four weeks.

Lyca also has high profile movies including Kamal Hassan-starrer Indian 2 and Rajinikanth-starrer Lal Salaam in line for release.

(This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)