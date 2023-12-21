Kerala: Students to hand over 1000 New Year message cards for Education Minister Sivankutty

The students of Kalavur Government Higher Secondary School are preparing 1000 New Year cards for Education Minister V Sivankutty.he program is conducted under the leadership of the Vidhyarangam Sahitya Club.

Alappuzha: The students of Kalavur Government Higher Secondary School are preparing 1000 New Year cards for Education Minister V Sivankutty. The cards are prepared in pictures and literary forms so that children can express their creativity. The goal is to involve the child in writing essays and paragraphs. The program is conducted under the leadership of the Vidhyarangam Sahitya Club.

At the same time, there are strict instructions to follow the green rules as part of making Christmas and New Year celebrations environment-friendly. As part of the celebration, it should be ensured that the green rules are followed in the programs conducted by educational institutions, parishes, churches, other institutions, various organizations, clubs, etc. Banners and arches related to celebrations should be made of eco-friendly materials.

To promote eco-friendly celebrations, measures such as restricting the use of single-use items, opting for nature-friendly decorations, maintaining cleanliness at venues, and proper waste collection and disposal are recommended. Authorities are urging people to refrain from bringing banned products during the festivities, emphasizing responsible and sustainable practices for a more environmentally conscious event.