    Kerala: Man commits suicide after killing father, mother in Idukki

    A man committed suicide after killing his father and mother in Idukki. The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem at Kottayam Medical College

    Idukki: A young man committed suicide after killing his parents in Idukki. The deceased was identified as Ajesh. He was found hanging in a tree on the bank of the Nachar river near his house this morning. His parents, Kumaran (70) and Thankamma (65) were hacked to death last night.

    Ajesh, who had gone missing after the incident, was found dead by the police near the river. The double murder that shocked the district took place following a family quarrel. Kumaran and his wife were working as laborers. 

    Kumaran's sister came to their home and found the bodies of him and his wife in a pool of blood. Thankamma was rushed to the Kottayam Medical College hospital, however, could not be saved. The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem at Kottayam Medical College after the inquest.

    Meanwhile, the gang that kidnapped two children of guest workers from Ernakulam Vaddakekara has been arrested in Assam. Assam natives Raham Ali, Jahad Ali, and Samnas were arrested. Following the information provided by the police, the children and a woman named Sahida of the group were detained at the Guwahati airport. 

    Two young children, aged five and three, belonging to an Assamese couple residing in Vaddakekara, were abducted. The abduction was planned by a distant relative named Sahida, who, facing family and financial issues with the children's parents. The children were taken while they waited to board the school bus.

    Sahida, assisted by Samnas and Raham Ali, abducted the children. Jahad Ali provided financial support and transported them to the airport. In response to this alarming situation, a special police team has been dispatched to Assam to retrieve Sahida and ensure the safe return of the abducted children.

