Kerala: Student commits suicide over depression in Kollam

Kollam: A 22-year-old girl committed suicide by slitting her throat at her residence in Kundera in Kollam on Wednesday (Sep 13). The deceased was identified as Surya (22), in Elampalloor Veluthambi Nagar. Surya was found dead on the terrace of the house at around 7:30 p.m. yesterday. She was rushed to a private hospital but could not be saved.

As per reports, she slits her throat herself with a knife. The police also recovered a knife and a suicide note near the spot. The police stated that the suicide note written by the deceased mentioned that she did not receive her degree certificate and that she was suffering from depression.

Meanwhile, a family of four, including two minor boys, were found dead in their house at Valiya Kadamakkudy in Ernakulam on Tuesday (Sep. 12).

The deceased were identified as Nijo, 40, his wife Shilpa, 30, and their children Abel, 7, and Aaron, 5. It is reported that the deceased woman took out a loan through an online app. The police recovered threatening messages from the phone alleging default in loan repayments. Police said that online loan fraudsters sent morphed pictures of the woman to her relatives' mobile phones. The police have started a detailed investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the cremation of the woman, her husband, and her two children has been completed.

As per the latest reports, the morphed photos of Shipla were being send to relatives. The relatives said that the photos were received on their phones this morning (Sep. 14) as well. Varapuzha police have registered a case against the online app in connection with the mass suicide. But his brother Tijo told Asianet News that the threat still persists.