Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Southern Railway revises train timings including Vande Bharat Express; CHECK

    The Southern Railway has revised the arrival and departure times of various train services including Kerala's Vande Bharat effective from May 28. According to a statement released by the Southern Railway on Tuesday, just the arrival and departure times have been changed; there are no adjustments made to the times of these trains at other stations.

    Kerala: Southern Railway revises train timings including Vande Bharat Express; CHECK anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 24, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: With effect from May 28, the Southern Railway has permanently changed the arrival and departure times for various train services, including the recently launched Vande Bharat Express.

    According to a statement released by the Southern Railway on Tuesday, just the arrival and departure times have been changed; there are no adjustments made to the times of these trains at other stations.

    Check out the revised timings:

    1. Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express 
    Train No. 20634 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasargod Vande Bharat Express will be arriving Kasaragod at 13.20 hrs. with effect from 28th May, 2023. (Existing Timing: Kasargod: 13.25 hrs.)

    2. Kochuveli  - Mangaluru Junction Antyodaya Biweekly Express
    Train No. 16355 Kochuveli – Mangaluru Antyodaya Biweekly Express will be arriving Mangaluru Junction at 09.15 hrs. with effect from 28th May, 2023. (Existing Timing: Mangaluru Junction: 09.20 hrs.)

    3. Thiruvananthapuram Central- Mangaluru Central Malabar Daily Express
    Train No. 16629 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Malabar Express will be arriving Mangaluru Central at 10.25 hrs. with effect from 28th May, 2023. (Existing Timing: Mangaluru Central: 10.30 hrs.)

    4. Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Ernad Daily Express
    Train No. 16606 Nagercoil Junction – Mangaluru Central Ernad Express will be arriving Mangaluru Central at 17.50 hrs. with effect from 28th May, 2023. (Existing Timing: Mangaluru Central: 18.00 hrs.)

    5. Thiruvananthapuram Central- Mangaluru Central Daily Express
    Train No. 16347 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Express will be arriving Mangaluru Central at 11.20 hrs. with effect from 28th May, 2023. (Existing Timing: Mangaluru Central: 11.30 hrs.)

    6. Coimbatore Junction – Nagercoil Junction Daily Superfast
    Train No. 22668 Coimbatore Junction – Nagercoil Junction Superfast will be arriving/departing Tirunelveli Junction at 03.00 hrs./03.05 hrs. (Existing Timing: 03.20 hrs./03.25 hrs.) and Valliyur at 03.43 hrs./03.45 hrs. (Existing Timing: 04.01 hrs./04.02 hrs.) to arrive Nagercoil Jn. at 04.50 hrs.(Existing Time: 05.05 hrs.) with effect from 28th May, 2023.

    7. Chennai Egmore – Kanniyakumari Daily Superfast
    Train No. 12633 Chennai Egmore – Kanniyakumari Superfast will be arriving/departing Tirunelveli Jn at 03.20 hrs./03.25 hrs. (Existing Timing: 03.45 hrs./03.50 hrs.), Valliyur at 04.03 hrs./04.05 hrs. (Existing Timing: 04.23 hrs./04.25 hrs.) to arrive Kanniyakumari at 05.35 hrs.(Exisiting Time: 05.45 hrs.) with effect from 28th May, 2023.


     

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar during an alleged gang war; CCTV video surfaces AJR

    WATCH: Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar during an alleged gang war; CCTV video surfaces

    Uddhav Thackeray assures support to Kejriwal on Delhi services row, says 'Have come together to save country' AJR

    Uddhav Thackeray assures support to Kejriwal on Delhi services row, says 'Have come together to save country'

    Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray, seeks support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services AJR

    CM Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray, seeks support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services

    India's biggest drug haul case: Pak national sent to NCB custody till May 27 anr

    India's biggest drug haul case: Pak national sent to NCB custody till May 27

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver arrested for allegedly misbehaving with woman passenger anr

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver arrested for allegedly misbehaving with woman passenger

    Recent Stories

    Aamir Khan , Fatima Sana Sheikh dating rumours resurface after video of them playing pickleball go viral ARB

    Aamir Khan , Fatima Sana Sheikh dating rumours resurface after video of them playing pickleball go viral

    SHOCKING: Priyanka Chopra spills details on Bollywood director wanting to see her in 'underwear' vma

    Priyanka Chopra reveals SHOCKING details about Bollywood director wanting to see her in 'underwear'

    WATCH Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar during an alleged gang war; CCTV video surfaces AJR

    WATCH: Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar during an alleged gang war; CCTV video surfaces

    Tesla to confirm new factory location by 2023 end will Elon Musk choose India gcw

    Tesla to confirm new factory location by 2023 end; will Elon Musk choose India?

    Uddhav Thackeray assures support to Kejriwal on Delhi services row, says 'Have come together to save country' AJR

    Uddhav Thackeray assures support to Kejriwal on Delhi services row, says 'Have come together to save country'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon