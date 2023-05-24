Kerala: Southern Railway revises train timings including Vande Bharat Express; CHECK

The Southern Railway has revised the arrival and departure times of various train services including Kerala's Vande Bharat effective from May 28. According to a statement released by the Southern Railway on Tuesday, just the arrival and departure times have been changed; there are no adjustments made to the times of these trains at other stations.

Thiruvananthapuram: With effect from May 28, the Southern Railway has permanently changed the arrival and departure times for various train services, including the recently launched Vande Bharat Express.

According to a statement released by the Southern Railway on Tuesday, just the arrival and departure times have been changed; there are no adjustments made to the times of these trains at other stations.

Check out the revised timings:

1. Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express

Train No. 20634 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasargod Vande Bharat Express will be arriving Kasaragod at 13.20 hrs. with effect from 28th May, 2023. (Existing Timing: Kasargod: 13.25 hrs.)

2. Kochuveli - Mangaluru Junction Antyodaya Biweekly Express

Train No. 16355 Kochuveli – Mangaluru Antyodaya Biweekly Express will be arriving Mangaluru Junction at 09.15 hrs. with effect from 28th May, 2023. (Existing Timing: Mangaluru Junction: 09.20 hrs.)

3. Thiruvananthapuram Central- Mangaluru Central Malabar Daily Express

Train No. 16629 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Malabar Express will be arriving Mangaluru Central at 10.25 hrs. with effect from 28th May, 2023. (Existing Timing: Mangaluru Central: 10.30 hrs.)

4. Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Ernad Daily Express

Train No. 16606 Nagercoil Junction – Mangaluru Central Ernad Express will be arriving Mangaluru Central at 17.50 hrs. with effect from 28th May, 2023. (Existing Timing: Mangaluru Central: 18.00 hrs.)

5. Thiruvananthapuram Central- Mangaluru Central Daily Express

Train No. 16347 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Express will be arriving Mangaluru Central at 11.20 hrs. with effect from 28th May, 2023. (Existing Timing: Mangaluru Central: 11.30 hrs.)

6. Coimbatore Junction – Nagercoil Junction Daily Superfast

Train No. 22668 Coimbatore Junction – Nagercoil Junction Superfast will be arriving/departing Tirunelveli Junction at 03.00 hrs./03.05 hrs. (Existing Timing: 03.20 hrs./03.25 hrs.) and Valliyur at 03.43 hrs./03.45 hrs. (Existing Timing: 04.01 hrs./04.02 hrs.) to arrive Nagercoil Jn. at 04.50 hrs.(Existing Time: 05.05 hrs.) with effect from 28th May, 2023.

7. Chennai Egmore – Kanniyakumari Daily Superfast

Train No. 12633 Chennai Egmore – Kanniyakumari Superfast will be arriving/departing Tirunelveli Jn at 03.20 hrs./03.25 hrs. (Existing Timing: 03.45 hrs./03.50 hrs.), Valliyur at 04.03 hrs./04.05 hrs. (Existing Timing: 04.23 hrs./04.25 hrs.) to arrive Kanniyakumari at 05.35 hrs.(Exisiting Time: 05.45 hrs.) with effect from 28th May, 2023.



