A video showing overhead electrical wires clashing and throwing sparks in a Delhi lane has gone viral. The incident raised fears of a transformer fire.

A woman in Delhi recorded a terrifying electrical short circuit outside her lane as overhead wires suddenly began clashing and throwing off bright sparks while thick smoke filled the area. The video was shared on X by user Aradhya, who said her friend had recorded the incident outside her lane in Delhi.

In the clip, overhead power lines are seen producing intense blue-white electrical arcs, with sparks flying in several directions as the wires appeared to clash and jump against each other. A wire was also seen breaking off the pole and swinging around as sparks flew.

Wires broke off the pole and swung around as sparks flew in several directions

The repeated flashes were accompanied by loud bangs, while thick white smoke began billowing from the area. The situation escalated within seconds, with the wires continuing to spark and move erratically. People recording the incident reacted to the frightening scene.

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Sharing the video, Aradhya said her friend described the incident as an extremely loud short circuit, with the wires sparking and clashing. She added that the situation had appeared dangerous enough to raise fears that the transformer could have been damaged or caught fire.

The video prompted concern among viewers, particularly over the possibility of a live wire falling onto someone nearby. Several users pointed out that such electrical faults could pose a serious risk to people in the area and said the electricity department should be alerted immediately.

Others observed that the situation could have ended much worse if the wires had fallen onto a passerby.