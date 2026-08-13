A viral video allegedly showing a rat on food supplies inside the Udyog Express pantry has sparked public outrage over hygiene and food safety on Indian trains. The incident has prompted widespread demands for stricter monitoring of catering facilities and greater accountability from railway authorities.

A disturbing video allegedly showing a rat crawling over food items inside the pantry of the Udyog Express has sparked outrage on social media, once again raising serious questions about hygiene and food safety on Indian trains.

The viral clip reportedly shows the rodent moving around food supplies kept inside the train's pantry area. The footage quickly drew strong reactions from internet users, with many expressing disgust and concern over the condition in which food meant for passengers was being handled and stored.

Check the viral video here:

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Among the reactions, one comment that particularly caught attention read, “Yahan bhi ek Tukaram Mundhe chahiye”, referring to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and his recent strict action against unhygienic food establishments and food safety violations. Mundhe has led multiple enforcement drives against establishments found violating food safety norms, making his name synonymous with tough inspections and crackdowns in Maharashtra.

The video has now intensified demands for stricter monitoring of pantry cars and catering facilities on trains. Several social media users questioned how such a serious hygiene lapse could occur in an area where food is prepared or stored for passengers. Others called for surprise inspections and accountability from railway catering authorities.

The incident has also reignited the larger debate over food hygiene during train journeys. For passengers, pantry food is often a convenient option, particularly on long-distance routes, making cleanliness and proper storage essential. A rodent moving around food items can trigger concerns about contamination and the effectiveness of hygiene checks.

The viral reaction comes at a time when food safety has received increased attention, with authorities in Maharashtra recently taking action against restaurants and food establishments over rat and cockroach infestations, expired products and other serious hygiene lapses. Officials have stressed that food businesses must comply with prescribed safety standards and warned of continued inspections.

While the video has generated widespread criticism online, it has also amplified calls for railway authorities to investigate the matter and ensure stricter hygiene standards inside train pantries. The viral clip serves as another reminder that food safety concerns extend beyond restaurants and eateries to catering facilities used by thousands of passengers every day.