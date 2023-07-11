Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala's ‘Cinema Tourism’ project gets filmmaker Mani Ratnam's endorsement

    When they filmed the popular song "Uyire Uyire" (known in Hindi as "Tu Hi Re") in the 17th-century fort, Mani Ratnam and his cinematographer Rajiv Menon propelled Bekal Fort to international fame.
     

    Kerala's 'Cinema Tourism' project gets filmmaker Mani Ratnam's endorsement anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    The renowned director Mani Ratnam expressed his support for Kerala's "Cinema Tourism Project," which aims to exhibit key sites used in popular films in various regions of the State to attract tourists. During a meeting with Tourism Minister P A Mohammad Riyas, Mani Ratnam committed to promoting destinations that had a lasting impression on people after being featured in blockbuster films.

    Also read: Kerala: Rat plays hide and seek with passengers in Palakkad's KSRTC bus

    Mani Ratnam will take part in a show that is scheduled for Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, where thrilling moments from his movie "Bombay" were filmed, first. Kerala hopes to attract tourists to nostalgic locations that have been strongly associated with films through its cinema tourism strategy.

    During his conversation with Riyas in Kozhikode, Mani Ratnam expressed his sincere appreciation for the groundbreaking endeavour. His films frequently used Kerala's beautiful scenery as the backdrop, particularly for song sequences.

    Mani Ratnam's support and presence, according to Riyas, will significantly increase cinema tourism. The state government and the tourism department are proud of this, the minister continued. The state's many stunning natural locations have appeared in several films. Some locations bear the names of films. The project aims to designate these regions as tourist destinations.

    Also read: Kerala rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in three districts today

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Prof TJ Joseph hand chopping case: NIA court to pronounce Phase-II trial verdict on July 12 anr

    Prof TJ Joseph hand chopping case: NIA court to pronounce Phase-II trial verdict on July 12

    Muslims in India are proud citizens: Muslim World League chief and NSA Doval hail India

    'Muslims in India are proud citizens...': Muslim World League chief and NSA Doval hail India

    Himachal Pradesh floods: Panchvaktra temple stands tall in grim reminder of Rishikesh's Shiva statue in 2013 snt

    Himachal Pradesh floods: Panchvaktra temple stands tall in grim reminder of Rishikesh's Shiva statue in 2013

    Karnataka: Liquor prices to go up from July 20; check the revised rates vkp

    Karnataka: Liquor prices to go up from July 20; check the revised rates

    Kerala: Rat plays hide and seek with passengers in Palakkad's KSRTC bus anr

    Kerala: Rat plays hide and seek with passengers in Palakkad's KSRTC bus

    Recent Stories

    Rose water 6 reasons why this beauty elixir is a must for glowing skin gcw eai

    Rose water: 6 reasons why this beauty elixir is a must for glowing skin

    Lifestyle Top 5: Android Games 2023 osf

    Top 5: Android Games 2023

    Actress Sumati Singh talks about her emotional distress after nose surgery MSW

    Actress Sumati Singh talks about her emotional distress after nose surgery

    Reliance Jio introduces Rs 19 and Rs 29 4G data booster packs Check details gcw

    Reliance Jio introduces Rs 19 and Rs 29 4G data booster packs; Check details

    National Simplicity Day 2023: 7 simple ways to LIVE a simple life RBA EAI

    National Simplicity Day 2023: 7 simple ways to LIVE a simple life

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon