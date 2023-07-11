Kerala's ‘Cinema Tourism’ project gets filmmaker Mani Ratnam's endorsement

When they filmed the popular song "Uyire Uyire" (known in Hindi as "Tu Hi Re") in the 17th-century fort, Mani Ratnam and his cinematographer Rajiv Menon propelled Bekal Fort to international fame.

The renowned director Mani Ratnam expressed his support for Kerala's "Cinema Tourism Project," which aims to exhibit key sites used in popular films in various regions of the State to attract tourists. During a meeting with Tourism Minister P A Mohammad Riyas, Mani Ratnam committed to promoting destinations that had a lasting impression on people after being featured in blockbuster films.

Mani Ratnam will take part in a show that is scheduled for Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, where thrilling moments from his movie "Bombay" were filmed, first. Kerala hopes to attract tourists to nostalgic locations that have been strongly associated with films through its cinema tourism strategy.

During his conversation with Riyas in Kozhikode, Mani Ratnam expressed his sincere appreciation for the groundbreaking endeavour. His films frequently used Kerala's beautiful scenery as the backdrop, particularly for song sequences.

Mani Ratnam's support and presence, according to Riyas, will significantly increase cinema tourism. The state government and the tourism department are proud of this, the minister continued. The state's many stunning natural locations have appeared in several films. Some locations bear the names of films. The project aims to designate these regions as tourist destinations.

