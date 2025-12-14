Rahul Gandhi claimed Amit Shah clarified on 'vote theft' allegations in Parliament with 'trembling hands.' At a rally, he challenged Shah to a debate and vowed to change the EC bill and take action against specific election commissioners.

Rahul on Shah's 'Trembling Hands' Amid 'Vote Theft' Row

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified for the Election Commission on "vote theft" allegations with "trembling hands" in Parliament. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was referring to the recent altercation between him and the Home Minister during a discussion on electoral reforms in Lok Sabha.

The Congress MP said that Amit Shah's hands were "trembling" because the BJP is "only courageous when they are in power." "Amit Shah clarified for them (EC) with trembling hands in Parliament. I challenged him to debate at my press conference. Let us show the country who is speaking the truth. Did you see his trembling hands? Should I tell you why he was trembling?" Because they are only courageous when they have the power," Rahul Gandhi said at the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally at Ramleela Maidan in New Delhi.

'Can't Run Parliament with Obstinacy': Shah Responds

The Rae Bareilly MP had challenged Amit Shah in Lok Sabha to have a debate on his three press conferences on "vote theft," which focused on alleged systematic voter deletion and duplicate entries in Karnataka, Haryana and Maharashtra, while the Home Minister was replying to the allegations levelled by Congress on EC and BJP. Responding to the LoP's remarks, Shah said the former would not decide the order of his speech and should remain patient. "The Leader of Opposition (LoP) asked for answers to his questions. You can't run the parliament with your obstinacy. I will decide the order of my speech. The parliament won't function like this. He should be patient. I will answer each and every point," he asserted.

Gandhi Vows to Change EC Bill, Act Against Commissioners

Additionally, Rahul Gandhi, during his rally, vowed to change the 'CEC and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023' and to take action against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi once the Congress returns to power. "Remember these names: Sukhbir Sandhu, Gnyanesh Kumar, Vivek Joshi. Election Commission is working with BJP. Narendra Modi ji has changed the law for them and said that the Election Commissioner can do anything but no action can be taken against them. Don't forget that you are the EC of India, not Modi's EC. We will change this law and take action against you. Because we are fighting for the truth," he said.

'Truth vs Power': Rahul Contrasts Congress and RSS Ideologies

Gandhi also pointed out differences in the Congress and RSS ideologies by referring to a statement of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. "Listen to RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat's statement, the world doesn't look at truth, it looks at power. Whoever has power is respected. This is Mohan Bhagwat's thinking. This ideology belongs to the RSS. Our ideology, the ideology of India, the ideology of Hinduism, the ideology of every religion in the world says that truth is the most important thing. Mohan Bhagwat says that truth is meaningless, power is important...I guarantee you from this stage, you will see, by upholding the truth, by standing behind the truth, we will remove Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the RSS government, from India," he said.

Congress's rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. (ANI)