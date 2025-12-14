Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh. He also participated in the 'Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra,' lauding Vajpayee's legacy and PM Modi's current leadership.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the statue unveiling ceremony of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Madanapalle, Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also took part in the 'Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra' and addressed a public gathering.

CM Dhami Lauds Vajpayee's Legacy

According to the Chief Minsiter's Office (CMO), speaking at the event, CM Dhami said he felt proud to be part of the yatra organised by the Andhra Pradesh BJP on the birth centenary year of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He lauded the former Prime Minister's life as a symbol of patriotism, democratic values and human ideals.

CM Dhami highlighted Atal ji's leadership in landmark achievements, including the Pokhran nuclear tests, the Golden Quadrilateral project, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and the telecommunications revolution. He noted that by successfully completing the tenure of a coalition government, Atalji demonstrated that national progress can be achieved through political unity.

Connecting Past Vision with Present Progress under PM Modi

CM Dhami added that, inspired by Atal ji's vision, India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is achieving new milestones in public service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor. Initiatives like Startup India, Make in India, Digital India, and Vocal for Local are contributing to the country's march towards self-reliance.

CM Dhami said India is emerging as a global economic power with significant progress in defence, space, and infrastructure. He noted that under the Modi government, 99 per cent of villages are now connected by roads, while historic transformations have also taken place in health, education, and transport sectors.

Cultural and Political Milestones

The Chief Minister further praised the government's work in preserving Sanatan culture and religious heritage, citing projects like the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, and the redevelopment of Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham. He also mentioned key decisions like the abrogation of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act, and amendments to the Waqf Act as strengthening the vision of "One India, Best India."

'Atal-Modi Sushaasan Yatra' Highlights Governance

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "This is a very good and wonderful initiative. The Andhra Pradesh BJP is organising the 'Atal-Modi Sushaasan Yatra' to highlight the good governance of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the country's progress under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Millions of people are joining this Yatra, highlighting the work ethic and work culture that Atal ji brought to the country in politics and the numerous schemes he introduced... all of these are being rapidly advanced under the leadership of our PM Modi..."

Appreciation for Development in Andhra and Uttarakhand

CM Dhami also appreciated the development work in Andhra Pradesh under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, highlighting projects such as the Polavaram project, industrial cities, night vision factory, and semiconductor units.

He added that Atal ji inspired the formation of Uttarakhand, and today, under PM Modi's guidance, the state is leading in education, health, startups, employment, and good governance. Initiatives such as the Uniform Civil Code, strict anti-conversion laws, and firm action against land jihad reflect Uttarakhand's commitment to progress. (ANI)