Kerala: Rat plays hide and seek with passengers in Palakkad's KSRTC bus

Asianet News has previously reported that the Palakkad KSRTC stand had turned into a rat hotspot. Rat bites are a common problem among workers. The issue is brought on by the failure to clear the garage's waste accumulation.

Palakkad: A rat was discovered scurrying between the passengers' seats on a KSRTC bus in Palakkad. Although an effort was made to get rid of the rat, it was ineffective. The bus was then brought to the Thrissur depot for inspection. However, the bus was returned to Palakkad since the bus's body parts needed to be taken apart for detailed inspection.

The passengers were shifted to another bus for further journey.

When people put their hands inside their bags, rats have bitten them, causing problems. Due to the rat threat, the staff is now having trouble carrying their lunches. Rats allegedly chewed into wiring and air hoses in brand-new buses, according to allegations. When contagious diseases like rat fever are certain to spread, employees urged prompt action.