The 4th National Lok Adalat session, held according to the annual NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) calendar, was conducted at the Doda district on Saturday. The session successfully resolved over 250 cases, with settlements amounting to nearly Rs 1.90 crore, according to Session Judge Archana Charak.

Speaking to ANI, Judge Charak said, "The pre-Lok Adalat proceedings had begun at the start of the week and received continuous cooperation from the public, insurance companies, and banks. A total of Rs 1.90 crore in compensation has been settled so far... The objective of organising Lok Adalats is to ensure speedy, affordable and accessible justice for people residing in far-flung areas."

She noted that while the final figures would be available only after court hours, all benches remained focused on resolving as many cases as possible and delivering timely justice.

Operational Benches in Doda

She added, "At present, four benches are functioning in Doda district, dealing with criminal compoundable cases, civil matters, pre-litigation cases, bank recovery disputes, and cases under the Domestic and Guardianship Act. Separate benches were constituted to handle different categories of compoundable cases."

Providing Relief to Litigants

Highlighting the benefits of Lok Adalats, Judge Charak said they are invaluable for litigants whose cases have been pending for several years. She cited an example, "There was a bank recovery case involving a woman from the labour class, where a demand of Rs 84,000 was settled at Rs 46,000 after negotiations. An instalment plan was also developed based on her ability to pay, providing her with significant relief. "

"We have resolved many bank-related cases, and people were happy with the on-the-spot resolution", she said, adding that such settlements help reduce the burden on courts while ensuring justice reaches people quickly.

Future Plans and Public Awareness

The calendar for the current Lok Adalat session concluded on Saturday. Judge Charak said future Lok Adalat sessions would be scheduled once the calendar from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is received.

She appealed to the public to actively participate in upcoming Lok Adalats and said awareness would be further strengthened through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) office in Bhaderwah. "The objective of organising Lok Adalats is to ensure speedy, affordable and accessible justice for people residing in far-flung areas," she said.