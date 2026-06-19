AIADMK's Palaniswami reiterated opposition to the Mekedatu Dam. The TN assembly, under CM C Joseph Vijay, then unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to withhold all approvals for Karnataka's project, citing violation of legal awards.

AIADMK's Consistent Opposition

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday reiterated his party's strong stand against the proposed Mekedatu Dam project, stating that the initiative would severely impact the livelihood and water rights of Tamil Nadu. Speaking inside the state legislative assembly, Palaniswami recalled the AIADMK's consistent opposition to the project over the years.

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He noted that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had written to the central government on April 24, 2015, urging it to stop Karnataka from proceeding with the project. He also recalled that Jayalalithaa had personally raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Palaniswami further argued that if the Mekedatu Dam were constructed, Tamil Nadu would face serious challenges, especially during water-scarce periods, as Karnataka could potentially utilise the Cauvery waters upstream, affecting downstream availability. He also added that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he had urged the Prime Minister not to permit the construction of the project, reiterating that Tamil Nadu has secured its Cauvery rights only through continuous struggle.

Reaffirming the party's position, the AIADMK leader said protecting Tamil Nadu's rightful share in the Cauvery River remains a collective responsibility. He further stated that AIADMK unanimously supports the separate resolution moved by the state government in the Assembly on the issue.

TN Assembly Passes Unanimous Resolution

As this happened, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay opposing the Mekedatu Dam. The resolution received support from Congress and VCK, marking a unanimous stand by the state assembly against the project. The resolution emphasised that any such project would violate existing legal frameworks and the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Objection to Unilateral Action

"This August House records its strong objection to the unilateral attempt of the Government of Karnataka to construct a dam across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, without respecting the Final Award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated February 5, 2007, and the Judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated February 16, 2018, without obtaining the concurrence of the concerned basin States, and without securing any approval from the Union Government. Such an action is not at all acceptable," the resolution stated.

Urges Centre to Withhold Clearances

The resolution further called upon the central government to withhold all necessary clearances for the project. ''This August House urges the Union Government not to grant any form of approval, including technical and environmental clearances, to the Mekedatu Dam Project proposed by the Government of Karnataka,'' the resolution stated.

Highlighting the water scarcity in the region, the resolution noted, "The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Hon'ble Supreme Court have observed that the Cauvery Basin is a deficit basin and that the total available water in the basin has already been apportioned among the basin States. Therefore, no new project can be undertaken in the Cauvery Basin, nor can any additional quantity of water be utilised."

Vijay, through the resolution, stressed the sensitivity of the inter-state river dispute. "The Cauvery issue is a highly sensitive matter between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Therefore, this August House urges the Union Government to advise the Government of Karnataka not to undertake the construction of a dam or any new water storage project at Mekedatu or at any other location in the Cauvery Basin without the concurrence of the other basin States and without the approval of the Union Government," the resolution read.

Directive to Central Water Commission

Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu government sought a directive for the Central Water Commission (CWC) to halt the processing of Karnataka's project report. "This August House further urges the Central Water Commission not to examine, process, or grant approval to the Detailed Project Report submitted by the Government of Karnataka. This August House unanimously expresses its support for all measures undertaken by the Government of Tamil Nadu to prevent this attempt by the Government of Karnataka so as to safeguard the interests of the farmers of Tamil Nadu," the resolution concludes.

(ANI)

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