An orange alert has been declared in Kerala's Idukki district due to heavy rainfall. The IMD has warned of potential landslides, prompting authorities to ban nighttime travel in hilly areas from 7 PM to 6 AM to ensure public safety.

An orange alert for heavy rainfall has been declared in Keralam's Idukki district on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) signalling that authorities must maintain a high state of readiness for potential landslides and mudslides in hilly regions.

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An orange alert from the IMD signifies "be prepared" for heavy to very heavy rainfall (typically between 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) Additionally, nighttime travel has also been strictly prohibited in mountainous regions during the evening to safeguard the public against natural disasters.

Night Travel Prohibited in Idukki

District Collector Dineshan Cheruvatt, in an official letter said, "In view of the heavy rainfall being experienced in the district and the prevailing possibility of landslides and mudslides in hilly areas, it has been found necessary to regulate night-time travel in mountainous regions to prevent disaster situations and ensure public safety."

"Therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 25(2)(a) and Section 26(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and in accordance with Sections 34(b) and 34(c) of the said Act, night travel through the hilly regions of Idukki district is hereby prohibited with immediate effect from 07:00 PM to 06:00 AM," he added.

Further, under Section 30(2)(v) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the District Police Chief, Sub-Divisional Magistrates of Idukki, the Regional Transport Officer, and the Tahsildars serving as Incident Commanders in Idukki district are hereby directed to ensure the strict implementation of this order, the DM ordered.

IMD Forecasts More Rain

The IMD on June 4 declared that the Southwest Monsoon had arrived in Keralam on June 4, with weather conditions becoming increasingly favourable for its advance across the state and adjoining regions.

The Met Department on Sunday said that strong surface winds speed reaching 40-50 Kmph very likely to prevail over Kerala and Lakshadweep from June 7 to June 9.

"Heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (12cm to 20cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from June 7 to june 9 and heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala from June 10 to June 13 and over Lakshadweep on June 7 and June 8," IMD said.

(ANI)