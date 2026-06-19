Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said the state will protect its interests in the Mekedatu dam project, which he says is for storing excess water. The statement came after the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the project.

Karnataka to Protect State's Interests

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said that the state government would protect its interests, following the Tamil Nadu Assembly's resolution against the Mekedatu project. "My responsibility is to protect the interests of our state. They will pass a resolution in their state's interest. The court order is clear. We are only storing excess water that is going to the sea and using it for the people of our state, for Bengaluru, and for local districts," Kharge said.

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He further stated, "This has been cleared in court. We will ensure no injustice is done to anyone."

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Against Dam

Earlier today, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Vijay opposing the Mekedatu Dam. The resolution emphasises that any such project would violate existing legal frameworks and the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Resolution Cites Legal Violations

The resolution moved by the Chief Minister state, "This August House records its strong objection to the unilateral attempt of the Government of Karnataka to construct a dam across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, without respecting the Final Award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated 5.2.2007 and the Judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated 16.2.2018, without obtaining the concurrence of the concerned basin States, and without securing any approval from the Union Government. Such an action is not at all acceptable.''

''This August House urges the Union Government not to grant any form of approval, including technical and environmental clearances, to the Mekedatu Dam Project proposed by the Government of Karnataka,'' the resolution states.

Highlighting the water scarcity in the region, the resolution noted, ''The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Hon'ble Supreme Court have observed that the Cauvery Basin is a deficit basin and that the total available water in the basin has already been apportioned among the basin States. Therefore, no new project can be undertaken in the Cauvery Basin, nor can any additional quantity of water be utilised.''

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, through the resolution, stressed on the sensitivity of the inter-state river dispute. ''The Cauvery issue is a highly sensitive matter between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Therefore, this August House urges the Union Government to advise the Government of Karnataka not to undertake the construction of a dam or any new water storage project at Mekedatu or at any other location in the Cauvery Basin without the concurrence of the other basin States and without the approval of the Union Government,'' the resolution reads.

Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu government is seeking a directive for the Central Water Commission (CWC) to halt the processing of Karnataka's project report. (ANI)