Ahead of Kerala polls, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla and PM Modi slammed the Congress and Left, exposing their 'hypocrisy' of being rivals in Kerala but allies elsewhere. Poonawalla said with both calling each other BJP's B-team, BJP is the A-team.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala, BJP national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, on Sunday mocked at Congress and the Communists for having "fun in Bengal" and "becoming friends in Delhi" and said that "today Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposed their hypocrisy". "Today, the Prime Minister has exposed the hypocrisy of the Left and Congress. Congress and the Communists wrestle in Kerala. They have fun in Bengal and become friends in Delhi. In Kerala, Congress says that BJP is the Left's B team. The Left says that the BJP is Congress's B team. That means both acknowledge that in Kerala, BJP is the A team..."

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PM Modi Slams LDF and UDF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched an all-out attack against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of "looting" the state for decades by allegedly sharing the spoils. He also slammed the Congress and the Communists. Addressing a public rally in Palakkad, PM Modi said, "The LDF and UDF have looted Kerala for decades by sharing the spoils; there has been an understanding between them that for some years the LDF will run the government and fill their pockets, then after a few years the UDF will loot. Our Kerala has gotten entangled in this alliance of theirs. These days, the communists and Congress have joined hands to start a new propaganda, where the Communists say that Congress is the B team of the BJP, and Congress says that the Communists are the B team of the BJP".

Palakkad Region in Focus

There are 12 assembly seats in the Palakkad region. These include Palakkad, Malampuzha, Tarur, Chittur, Nemmara, Shoranur, Ottapalam, Pattambi, Kongad, Mannarkkad, Thrithala and Alathur.

Election Background and Political Landscape

The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. The polling would be done under strict guidelines issued by the ECI under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into effect in all poll-bound regions after the election schedule was announced.

Kerala has traditionally followed an alternating pattern of governance, switching between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) every five years since 1982. This trend was broken in 2021 when the LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was re-elected for a second consecutive term. During this election, the Congress-led UDF seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade. Around 2.7 crore electors are expected to participate in the election. (ANI)