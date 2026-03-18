Ahead of the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026, IUML's TP Ashraf Ali has stated the party is well-prepared with an inclusive candidate list. The party has shifted senior leader PK Kunhalikutty to the Malappuram constituency.

Ahead of the KeralaAssembly Elections 2026, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate from the Kondotty Legislative Assembly Constituency, TP Ashraf Ali on Wednesday emphasised that the party has released an inclusive list with representatives from all sections of society, asserting that they are well-prepared for the upcoming polls. Speaking to ANI, Ali said, "We are prepared for the coming election. IUML state president yesterday declared all candidates. Representation of people from all sections of society has been given in the list...We will take forward the agenda of development."

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IUML Candidate List Announced

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Tuesday officially released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, featuring a major shift for senior leader PK Kunhalikutty, who will contest from the Malappuram constituency. The Indian Union Muslim League has announced its candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. PK Kunhalikutty will contest from Malappuram instead of Vengara. In Vengara, KM Shaji will be the party's candidate. Other candidates announced are: Faisal Babu - Kozhikode South, Fathima Tehliyya - Perambra, Jayanthi Rajan - Kuthuparamba Razaq Master - Kunnamangalam Rahmathulla - Manjeri, Anwar Naha - Tirurangadi.

Congress, BJP Also Announce Candidates

Meanwhile, Congress announced its list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. The party has fielded Kerala Congress Committee President Sunny Joseph from the Peravoor seat. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has been fielded from the Paravur seat.

This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Kerala state polls. The party has fielded BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Nemom seat and former Union Minister of State for External Affairs of India, V Muraleedharan, from Kazhakoottam seat.

Kerala Election Schedule

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The Model Code of Conduct came into place on Sunday, setting in process elections to the 140-member State Assembly, also known as Kerala Niyamasabha. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23, 2026.

Previous Election Results

In the previous Kerala Assembly election in 2021, the incumbent LDF retained power with 99 seats, marking the first time since 1977 that a ruling alliance secured consecutive terms in the state. The UDF won 41 seats, while the NDA saw a decline in vote share and lost its only seat in the Assembly.

The 2016 Assembly elections had also seen the LDF come to power, winning 77 seats with a vote share of 34.8 per cent. The UDF secured 47 seats with 38.2 per cent of the votes, reflecting a closely contested political environment at the time.