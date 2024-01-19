Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Police arrest KSU worker in stabbing case at Maharaja's College

    Nasser Abdul Rahman, the drama festival unit secretary at Ernakulam Maharaja's College, was assaulted after midnight while descending stairs post-practice. The police have registered cases, including an attempt to murder against 15 other people. The first accused is Abdul Malik, a third-year English student. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

    Kochi: The Ernakulam Central Police arrested KSU worker Ilijal for stabbing a KSU Unit Secretary at Maharajas College in Ernakulam. Ilijal, a native of Kannur, is the eighth accused in the case. He was arrested based on a complaint by SFI workers. Meanwhile, the search is on for the other accused in the case. The police have registered cases, including an attempt to murder against 15 other people. The first accused is Abdul Malik, a third-year English student. 

    Meanwhile, the college has been closed temporarily in the wake of the attacks. The decision to close the college was taken under the leadership of the college principal. The SFI Unit Secretary of Maharajas College Nassar Abdul Rehman was stabbed. The seriously injured student has been admitted to a private hospital. 

    Nasser Abdul Rahman, the drama festival unit secretary at Ernakulam Maharaja's College, was assaulted after midnight while descending stairs post-practice. The union chairman reported a brutal attack involving a stick and a beer bottle. The SFI accused KSU activist Amal and Brotherhood activist Bilal of being part of the attacking group. The FIR stated that the stabbing occurred during a protest against the fraternity activist who had previously attacked a teacher.

    The accused in the incident are also undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police informed that their arrest would be recorded as soon as they left the hospital. The police have registered a case against nine sections of them, including a female student, including an attempt to murder.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 8:57 AM IST
