New Delhi: Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar has stated that an agreement has been reached to cancel the death sentence of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been convicted of murdering a Yemeni citizen. In an interview with The Federal, Kanthapuram said that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and External Affairs Ministry were aware of his efforts to get the execution in revoked.

The Muslim cleric said that while there were limitations to what the Central government's involvement, his long-standing personal and spiritual ties with Yemeni scholars helped create a space for negotiations.

A high-level meeting held in Sana’a on July 28 decided to revoke the death penalty. This information was conveyed to us by our representatives in Yemen. We didn’t overstep. We only eased the government’s path.

Nimisha Priya’s Case Draws Significant Attention in Yemen

Kanthapuram stated that Nimisha Priya's case was a high-profile murder which has garnered significant attention in Yemen. “When I learnt that the Action Council nor others could not reach the victim's family, the intervention of Sheikh Al-Habib Umar bin Hafeez proved crucial. Once the family showed a willingness to talk, further steps became easier,” he added.

Sheikh Habib Umar’s representatives, the family, government officials in Sana’a, and even some international diplomats held discussions. This led to the progress we now see.

Kanthapuram said that while it is confirmed that the death penalty has been revoked, it is yet to ascertain whether the family will pardon Nimisha Priya. “That will only come through further discussions with the victim’s legal heirs. Our representatives in Yemen have informed us that a favourable outcome is likely soon,” he added. The cleric further said that the developments provide an opportunity for the Central government and Nimisha Priya's family to engage in direct negotiations. “That was the goal for which I and my dear friend Umar Hafeez worked. It has been achieved. We’ve also informed the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of External Affairs that we are ready to assist further if needed,” he added.