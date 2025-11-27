AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain criticised the Assam govt for 'misusing the NSA' for political ends after a court ordered the release of fellow MLA Aminul Islam. Islam was detained under the NSA for alleged remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack.

AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain on Thursday criticised the Assam government after a court ordered the release of fellow party MLA Aminul Islam from custody under the National Security Act (NSA). Speaking to ANI, Hussain alleged that the state government has been "misusing the NSA" for political purposes. "The court has ordered the release of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam from NSA custody. The Assam government is misusing the NSA," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hussain asserted that the court's decision reinforces the party's stand that the detention was unjustified. He added that legal procedures must not be weaponised against elected representatives or citizens.

MLA's Arrest and Political Fallout

Islam's detention under the NSA had triggered political debate in the state, with AIUDF leaders claiming it was an attempt to silence the opposition.

Detention Over Controversial Remarks

Earlier, Nagaon district police had arrested AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam for his alleged controversial remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack. "A video surfaced on social media in which AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam made a very wrong statement on the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Following this, a case was registered, and he was arrested," Deka said.

On May 1, Assam Police arrested 36 individuals, including a sitting MLA from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), for reportedly expressing pro-Pakistan sentiments on social media and other platforms. Aminul Islam, an AIUDF MLA from the Dhing Assembly constituency, is among those arrested. The arrests were made across multiple districts.

The Nagaon police in Assam arrested AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam over his "derogatory remarks" about the Pahalgam terror attack. According to Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka, a video surfaced on social media in which Islam made a very wrong statement on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. (ANI)