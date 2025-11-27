BJP's Sambit Patra mocks the Karnataka Congress with a 'Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri' jibe, calling Rahul Gandhi 'unfit' for politics. Patra accused Gandhi of making anti-India statements abroad and having a 'sad touch' that leads to defeat.

Taking a subtle dig at the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi's leadership, BJP MP Sambit Patra on Thursday claimed that a political tussle resembling a "Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri" (Who Will Become Chief Minister) contest is underway in Karnataka. Sambit Patra's response comes amidst ongoing tussle between the Karnataka Congress related to the Chief Minister's post. The speculation stirred as the Karnataka government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

Patra slams Rahul Gandhi's leadership

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Patra alleged that Rahul Gandhi is "unfit" for political leadership and accused him of making statements abroad that, according to Patra, harm India's interests. He urged citizens to remain cautious about the Congress party. INDIA Alliance has now understood that it is not the Midas touch, but the sad touch... Whoever he touches is defeated by the sad touch... What happened in Uttar Pradesh?... What is happening in Bihar? In Karnataka, the game 'Kaun banega Mukhyamantri' is going on. Rahul Gandhi is unfit to be a politician. He is fit to inspire against India from foreign soil. There is a need to be cautious of Rahul Gandhi and Congress," he said.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's remarks overseas amounted to attempts to "incite civil war" within the country. Patra also accused the Congress of comparing the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the Muslim Brotherhood and of suggesting that India could face situations similar to those in Bangladesh and Nepal. "Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and speaks nonsense against the country. He tried his best to incite civil war in India. He went abroad and appealed to other countries that democracy had ended in India, and they must come and save us. He compares the RSS and BJP to the Muslim Brotherhood. His party says it will take to the streets and create a situation similar to that of Bangladesh and Nepal in India. He goes abroad and speaks against every constitutional organisation of India... The time has come to completely reject and sideline him," Sambit Patra added. (ANI)