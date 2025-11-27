The Ramakrishna Mission in Kolkata will celebrate Bhagavad Gita Jayanti on December 7. High-profile invitations have been sent to President Murmu and PM Modi. Nearly 2000 saints from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh are expected to attend the event.

Grand Gita Jayanti Celebration Planned in Kolkata

The Ramakrishna Mission in Kolkata is gearing up to celebrate Bhagavad Gita Jayanti on December 7. Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj announced that invitations have been sent to prominent dignitaries, including the President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and other Assembly members. The mission is also extending invitations to celebrities from Bengal and various sections of society. This year's celebration promises to be a grand affair, with a unique door-to-door invitation approach.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We've sent invitations to the President of India, the Prime Minister, the Deputy Speaker, and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha two days ago. The Governor of our state will be invited. Our Chief Minister, along with all the Assembly members in West Bengal, were also invited last time. Invitations are being sent this time as well... Invitations will be sent to everyone, from every section of society... This time, we'll go even further and invite Bengal's celebrities. This time, we have made this arrangement of going door to door and giving invitations to everyone...," said Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj.

Bhagavad Gita Jayanti commemorates the day Lord Krishna imparted the sacred text of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. The event is significant in Hinduism, and the Ramakrishna Mission's celebration is expected to draw large crowds.

Thousands of Saints to Participate

Speaking further about the participation of saints, he said, "Nearly 2000 saints from various states of India have expressed their desire to attend the festival, and we are delighted to invite them. Three platforms will be designated for the saints..."

Sermons in Multiple Languages

He added, "Only saints will be present on all platforms, and these saints will deliver sermons from their respective states in their own languages... We have requested them to speak for five minutes on the Geeta Ji in the language of the state they come from..."

International Delegations Confirmed

He said, "The names of about 14 saints will come from Nepal, and five saints from the Lama sect are also coming... 125 people who discuss the Gita daily have requested us, and their visas have been made. 125 Bangladeshi brothers from Gita Prachar Mandal are also coming this time to recite the Gita. So, keeping this grand event in mind, Gita Jayanti will be celebrated on 7th December..."