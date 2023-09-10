Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala nurse in Yemen jail sends SOS to Asianet News, seeks govt help

    Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya said that her life is in danger with each passing day in Yemen's jail. Nimisha had written a handwritten letter to the President and the Prime Minister from the Yemeni prison, requesting help for her release.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

    Malayalee nurse Nimisha Priya, who is awaiting her death sentence in Yemen jail, has pleaded for urgent intervention for her release. In a voice message sent to Asianet News, Nimisha said that her life is in danger with each passing day. Nimisha had written a handwritten letter to the President and the Prime Minister from the Yemeni prison, requesting help for her release. After this, an audio message was sent to Asianet News.

    Nimisha's release will be possible only if Talal's family forgives the death sentence.

    Nimisha Priya, a native of Palakkad, Kollangode, was sentenced to death last year in the case of killing Talal Abdu Mehdi, a Yemeni national who was her business partner. Nimisha was running the clinic with Talal. Nimisha's argument is that the brutal torture of Talal Abdu, a Yemeni citizen who came with a promise of help to start his own clinic, took her passport and started molesting her. This led to the murder of Talal. The incident related to the case took place on July 25, 2017. The action has been speeded up in the Supreme Court of Yemen on the petition filed by the relatives of the victim requesting that Nimisha's sentence be carried out quickly.

    Nimisha's mother had earlier responded that she was waiting for her daughter's release by knocking on all doors. The central government also intervened for Nimisha's release. But when the relatives of the victim were not ready to accept the compensation, the reconciliation efforts ended. Businessman MA Yousaf Ali also intervened for the release of Nimisha Priya.

    Nimisha Priya's release will be possible only if Talal's family forgives the death sentence after the Sana'a High Court upholds it.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
