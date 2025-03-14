Mumbai-Amravati Express collides with truck at closed crossing in Bodwad, traffic restored
A truck collided with the Mumbai-Amravati Express at Bodwad Railway Station after crossing a closed gate. No injuries were reported, but train services were briefly disrupted before being restored by 8:50 am. Investigation is ongoing.
Bhusawal: A truck crashed into the Mumbai-Amravati Express (Train No. 12111) at Bodwad Railway Station in the Bhusawal division early Friday morning after crossing a closed railway gate unauthorizedly.
The incident, which occurred around 4:30 am, disrupted railway traffic for a few hours but caused no injuries to passengers or the truck driver. Train movement was fully restored by 8:50 am, according to Central Railway CPRO Dr. Swapnil Nila.
An official probe is underway to determine how the truck breached the secured crossing and to prevent future incidents.
