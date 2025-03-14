Mumbai-Amravati Express collides with truck at closed crossing in Bodwad, traffic restored

A truck collided with the Mumbai-Amravati Express at Bodwad Railway Station after crossing a closed gate. No injuries were reported, but train services were briefly disrupted before being restored by 8:50 am. Investigation is ongoing.

Mumbai-Amravati Express collides with truck at closed crossing in Bodwad, traffic restored ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 14, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

Bhusawal: A truck crashed into the Mumbai-Amravati Express (Train No. 12111) at Bodwad Railway Station in the Bhusawal division early Friday morning after crossing a closed railway gate unauthorizedly.

The incident, which occurred around 4:30 am, disrupted railway traffic for a few hours but caused no injuries to passengers or the truck driver. Train movement was fully restored by 8:50 am, according to Central Railway CPRO Dr. Swapnil Nila.

Mumbai-Amravati Express collides with truck at closed crossing in Bodwad, traffic restored ddr

An official probe is underway to determine how the truck breached the secured crossing and to prevent future incidents.

Also read: Vadodara HORROR! Drunk driver rams into multiple vehicles, kills woman out to buy Holi colours (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row vkp

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row

"Never expected such a debate to ever occur": Rupee symbol designer Udaya Dharmalingam over TN Budget row

"Never expected such a debate to ever occur": Rupee symbol designer Udaya Dharmalingam over TN Budget row

Vadodara HORROR! Drunk driver rams into multiple vehicles, kills woman out to buy Holi colours (WATCH) ddr

Vadodara HORROR! Drunk driver rams into crowd, kills woman, shouts 'another round' in shocking video (WATCH)

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times ddr

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times

Inside Jagan Mohan Reddy's Rs 500 crore seaside mansion in Vizag; Lavish interiors spark row (WATCH) vkp

Inside Jagan Mohan Reddy's Rs 500 crore seaside mansion in Vizag; Lavish interiors spark row (WATCH)

Recent Stories

bihar mithilanchal chandrakala sweet recipe for holi celebration SRI

Make Bihar's Chandrakala Sweet for Holi 2025

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row vkp

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos snt

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos

The Diplomat star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO) RBA

'The Diplomat' star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO)

"Never expected such a debate to ever occur": Rupee symbol designer Udaya Dharmalingam over TN Budget row

"Never expected such a debate to ever occur": Rupee symbol designer Udaya Dharmalingam over TN Budget row

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon