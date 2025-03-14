Vadodara HORROR! Drunk driver rams into crowd, kills woman, shouts 'another round' in shocking video (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Vadodara: A shocking case of drunk driving in the city’s Karelibaug area left one woman dead and several others injured late Thursday night after a reckless driver lost control and plowed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians.

Please note: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

The horrifying accident, caught on CCTV, has sparked outrage—not just for the tragedy itself but for the driver’s bizarre reaction after stepping out of the wreckage. In a viral video, the visibly intoxicated man was seen stumbling and shouting, "Another round, another round!" He also chanted "Om Namah Shivay!" as bystanders looked on in disbelief.

Also read: Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times

Deadly crash near Amrapali shopping complex

The incident took place near Amrapali Chaar Rasta just before midnight. According to police, Rakshit Chaurasiya, the accused, was behind the wheel of a speeding Volkswagen Virtus when he rammed into three two-wheelers, killing Hemali Patel, who had stepped out to buy Holi colours.

At least seven others were injured, including two young girls, aged 10 and 12. Three victims are reportedly in critical condition, while others sustained minor injuries.

Driver and co-passenger arrested

Authorities swiftly arrested Chaurasiya and his co-passenger, both reportedly students. Leena Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, confirmed, "A four-wheeler rammed into a two-wheeler, leading to the tragic death of a woman. The accused has been caught, and further investigation is underway. This is a clear case of drunk driving."

The shocking nature of the crash and the driver’s disturbing behavior have triggered public outrage, with many calling for strict action against reckless driving and harsher penalties for DUI cases.



Latest Videos