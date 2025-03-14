Vadodara HORROR! Drunk driver rams into crowd, kills woman, shouts 'another round' in shocking video (WATCH)

A drunk driver in Vadodara’s Karelibaug area killed a woman and injured seven, including two children, after ramming into multiple vehicles. The accused, caught on video shouting "Another round!", has been arrested along with his co-passenger.
 

Vadodara HORROR! Drunk driver rams into multiple vehicles, kills woman out to buy Holi colours (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

Vadodara: A shocking case of drunk driving in the city’s Karelibaug area left one woman dead and several others injured late Thursday night after a reckless driver lost control and plowed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians.

Please note: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

The horrifying accident, caught on CCTV, has sparked outrage—not just for the tragedy itself but for the driver’s bizarre reaction after stepping out of the wreckage. In a viral video, the visibly intoxicated man was seen stumbling and shouting, "Another round, another round!" He also chanted "Om Namah Shivay!" as bystanders looked on in disbelief.

Also read: Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times

Deadly crash near Amrapali shopping complex

The incident took place near Amrapali Chaar Rasta just before midnight. According to police, Rakshit Chaurasiya, the accused, was behind the wheel of a speeding Volkswagen Virtus when he rammed into three two-wheelers, killing Hemali Patel, who had stepped out to buy Holi colours.

At least seven others were injured, including two young girls, aged 10 and 12. Three victims are reportedly in critical condition, while others sustained minor injuries.

Driver and co-passenger arrested

Authorities swiftly arrested Chaurasiya and his co-passenger, both reportedly students. Leena Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, confirmed, "A four-wheeler rammed into a two-wheeler, leading to the tragic death of a woman. The accused has been caught, and further investigation is underway. This is a clear case of drunk driving."

 

The shocking nature of the crash and the driver’s disturbing behavior have triggered public outrage, with many calling for strict action against reckless driving and harsher penalties for DUI cases.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"Don't remove my body": Award-winning Maharashtra farmer kills self over govt neglect to irrigation issues dmn

"Don't remove my body": Award-winning Maharashtra farmer kills self over govt neglect to irrigation issues

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row vkp

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row

"Never expected such a debate to ever occur": Rupee symbol designer Udaya Dharmalingam over TN Budget row

"Never expected such a debate to ever occur": Rupee symbol designer Udaya Dharmalingam over TN Budget row

Mumbai-Amravati Express collides with truck at closed crossing in Bodwad, traffic restored ddr

Mumbai-Amravati Express collides with truck at closed crossing in Bodwad, traffic restored

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times ddr

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times

Recent Stories

"Don't remove my body": Award-winning Maharashtra farmer kills self over govt neglect to irrigation issues dmn

"Don't remove my body": Award-winning Maharashtra farmer kills self over govt neglect to irrigation issues

bihar mithilanchal chandrakala sweet recipe for holi celebration SRI

Make Bihar's Chandrakala Sweet for Holi 2025

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row vkp

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos snt

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos

The Diplomat star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO) RBA

'The Diplomat' star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO)

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon