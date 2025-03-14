Inside Jagan Mohan Reddy's Rs 500 crore seaside mansion in Vizag; Lavish interiors spark row (WATCH)

Visuals of former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s lavish 10-acre mansion in Vizag have surfaced, sparking controversy. Critics call it "Andhra’s Sheesh Mahal," alleging costs exceeded ₹500 crore. TDP claims it was meant as a camp office, but now features luxurious interiors and premium infrastructure.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

Visuals of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s luxurious residence on Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam have surfaced, sparking a political debate. The massive sea-facing property, often referred to by critics as "Andhra’s Sheesh Mahal," is spread across 10 acres and boasts extravagant interiors.  

The estate comprises four sprawling blocks featuring opulent décor, including gold-accented interiors, Italian marble flooring, premium furniture, bright chandeliers, and lavish bathtubs. The facility is supported by extensive infrastructure, such as well-paved roads, a drainage system, a substantial water supply, and a dedicated 100 KV electrical substation.  

According to Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the project was initially proposed as Reddy’s camp office but has transformed into a grand residential complex. Reports suggest that the construction was originally planned as a high-end hotel with an estimated cost of ₹91 crore. However, TDP alleges that the actual expenditure has exceeded ₹500 crore.  

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report indicates that additional expenses, including luxury furnishings, could further escalate the total cost. With elections around the corner, the revelation of this opulent estate has triggered a political storm, with opposition parties questioning the use of public funds.  

Latest Videos
Video Icon