Kerala News LIVE: Man missing case: Wife Afsana to be released from prison today

    Kerala News LIVE: Naushad who disappeared one-and-a-half years ago from Padam in Pathanamthitta, was found alive in Thodupuzha on Friday (July 28).

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 8:35 AM IST

    10.15 AM: Couple arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old, selling videos on Instagram

    A couple in Kulathupuzha of Kollam district were arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The accused Vishnu and his wife Sweety were arrested on Saturday for the crime and for selling the video through Instagram. 

    9.55 AM: Man missing case: Wife Afsana to be released from prison today

    Afsana, who testified that she killed her husband in Pathanamthitta, will be released from jail today. Yesterday, the court granted bail after discovering that Afsana's claim that she killed Naushad, a Kalanjoor resident, was untrue. Today, the bail order will be delivered to Afsana in the women's sub-jail in Attakulangara, Thiruvananthapuram. 

    Read more: Kerala man, whose wife confessed to killing him, found alive

    9.00 AM: Newly-wed couple goes missing after falling into Pallikkal river while taking photographs

    On Saturday while shooting pictures on the river bank, a newlywed couple fell into the Pallikkal river and went missing. A relative who tried to save them drowned in the effort.

    8.53 AM: BJP's Sobha Surendran appointed as 'prabhari' of Kozhikode district

    BJP state vice-president Sobha Surendran has been appointed as prabhari (in-charge) of Kozhikode district. The decision was made as tensions between Sobha and a few notable BJP leaders in the state are rising.

    8.50 AM: Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's car collides with bike in Kochi; One injured

    Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's car collided with a bike in Palarivattom on Sunday at 12 am. Sarath, a resident of Manjeri, Malappuram suffered injuries. He was soon admitted to a private hospital in Palarivattom. According to hospital authorities, Sarath will have to undergo surgery on his leg. The Palarivattom police have registered a case in the accident.

    8.35 AM: Mortal remains of 5-yr-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today

    The mortal remains of the young girl who was sexually assaulted and later killed will be cremated today at 10 am at Keezhmad Panchayat public crematorium. The body was taken for public viewing at the Thaikkattukara school complex this morning. 

    Read more: 'I apologize to my daughter...' says Kerala Police after body of abducted 5-yr-old girl found in garbage yard

