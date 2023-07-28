Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala man, whose wife confessed to killing him, found alive

    Naushad, a native of Padam, went missing from his rented house in 2021.

    Kerala: In a twist, missing man found alive in Thodupuzha; brought to DySP office anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: In an unexpected turn of events, the man who disappeared one-and-a-half years ago from Padam in Pathanamthitta, has been found alive in Thodupuzha on Friday (July 28). Naushad was brought to the Thodupuzha DySP office then. Afsana, his wife, was arrested after admitting that she had actually killed him.

    Naushad told police that due to personal issues with wife, he left the house. His wife Afsana was booked after she revealed that she had killed him. Speaking to the media, Naushad said he was unaware of the updates on his disappearance case and was unaware of his wife's allegations of his murder. 

    The police were informed of Naushad's presence in the region by the residents of Thommankuthu. A Thommankuthu resident named Jaymon met Naushad and had a lengthy talk with him. Naushad informed Jaymon that he had no idea that there were ongoing searches for him. It is well known that Naushad has not spoken to his wife or his family in the past 15 months. He also never used a phone.

    He also said that he fled from Afsana out of concern that she could harm him. He said, "Don't know why she confessed to killing me."
     

     

     

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 2:38 PM IST
