Kerala News LIVE: Tanur custodial death case handed over to CBI

9.30 AM: Kerala High Court bars convicts from using section 389 CrPC for interim release

The Kerala High Court recently ruled that the interim suspension of sentence and release of the prisoner for temporary needs like illness or marriage are not contemplated by Section 389 of the CrPC, while also stating that such release should be requested under the Prisons Act and Rules through the process of leave or parole.

8.50 AM: Will CPI(M) field Oommen Chandy's confidante in Puthuppally?

There are speculations that CPI(M) may field a Congress leader for Puthuppally bypolls. However, the party has rubbished the rumours. At the same time, Minister V N Vasavan said that he will move legal action if the UDF mentions 'sainthood' directing Oommen Chandy during the election campaign. He said that religious matters should not be discussed in elections and UDF leaders should follow the code of conduct of the Election Commission.

8.35 AM: After Kochi, govt mulls to introduce Water Metro project in Kollam

Following the successful operation of Kochi Water Metro, the government is planning to begin another Water Metro project in Kollam too. The district's mayor held a preliminary discussion with the Water Transport Department to make the project a reality in Kollam. The Kollam Water Metro project will be developed in a bid to boost tourism.

8.26 AM: Tanur custodial death case handed over to CBI

The Kerala government handed the Tanur custodial death case of Tirurangadi native Thamir Jiffri (30) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Currently, the crime branch is investigating the case. The decision to hand the case over to the CBI has been praised by the deceased's relatives. The family wanted a government agency other than the police to look into it. Harris Jiffri, his brother, retorted that he hope the CBI inquiry would reveal the truth.

