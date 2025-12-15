PM Narendra Modi paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 'Iron Man of India', on his 75th death anniversary. Modi hailed Patel's unparalleled contribution to creating an undivided and strong India by unifying the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 75th death anniversary, remembering the Iron Man of India for his pivotal role in unifying the nation and laying the foundation of a strong and undivided country.

PM Modi's Tribute on X

Sharing a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "My respectful salutations to the Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 75th death anniversary. He dedicated his life to weaving the country into a single thread. The grateful nation can never forget his unparalleled contribution to the creation of an undivided and strong Bharatvarsha."

Legacy of the Iron Man

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, is widely credited with the integration of more than 560 princely states into the Indian Union after Independence to build the Republic of India. His leadership and firm resolve earned him the title of the Iron Man of India, and his legacy continues to inspire generations in nation-building and governance. He passed away on December 15, 1950.