BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that former PMs Nehru and Indira Gandhi allowed a CIA nuclear device on Nanda Devi, which was later abandoned. He linked this to rising cancer rates, melting glaciers, and other natural disasters in the Himalayas.

Dubey's Allegations Against Nehru, Indira Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday made serious allegations against former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, claiming that they had allowed the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to install nuclear-powered surveillance equipment on the Nanda Devi peak in the Himalayas during the 1960s, ostensibly to monitor China.

In a post on the social media platform X, Dubey alleged that the covert operation was carried out in multiple phases, first in 1964 during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru, and later in 1967 and 1969 under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He claimed that the nuclear-powered espionage equipment was eventually abandoned on the mountain after American operatives withdrew, leaving behind hazardous material in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region. https://x.com/nishikant_dubey/status/2000391113174397280?s=20

Links to Environmental and Health Crises

In his post, Dubey wrote, "India's first Prime Minister, Nehru Ji, in 1964, and former Prime Minister Indira Ji, in 1967 and 1969, collaborated with America's CIA to install nuclear espionage equipment for China on Nanda Devi in the Himalayas. All the equipment was left there as the Americans fled. Isn't this the reason why cancer rates are rising among people living along the banks of the Ganga from Uttarakhand to Bengal? Is this the cause of glaciers melting in the Himalayan regions, cloudbursts, and cracks appearing in houses? In the Lok Sabha in 1978, then Prime Minister Morarji Desai Ji acknowledged this. Recently, the famous American newspaper The New York Times has prominently published this news. It is time to save our children." The BJP MP linked the alleged CIA operation to long-term environmental and public health concerns, suggesting a possible connection between the abandoned nuclear device and rising cancer cases, melting glaciers, frequent cloudbursts, and structural damage reported in several Himalayan regions.

Reference to 1978 US Congress Letter

Earlier, on July 14, Dubey had also targeted the Congress party over the same issue, questioning the role of a missing American nuclear device near the Nanda Devi mountain and linking it to recent natural disasters in the country.

In another post on X, the BJP MP shared a copy of a 1978 letter written by members of the United States Congress to the then US President. The letter expressed concern over a secret CIA operation in the Himalayas and the potential radioactive leakage from a plutonium-powered surveillance device believed to have been lost in the Himalayas. https://x.com/nishikant_dubey/status/1944583044662182299?s=20

The US lawmakers, according to Dubey, had urged their government to investigate the matter thoroughly and take responsibility if the claims regarding radioactive contamination were found to be true. He referred to a past CIA operation in the 1960s, which allegedly involved placing nuclear-powered surveillance equipment on the Nanda Devi peak to monitor Chinese activities. One such device reportedly went missing after being buried by an avalanche, raising concerns that it may have leaked radioactive material.

Dubey asked whether the Kedarnath disaster, the Teesta River flooding, melting glaciers in Gangotri and Yamunotri, and even the decreasing water level of the Ganga River could be linked to this incident.

Attack on Nehru-Gandhi Family

Dubey also alleged that the Nehru-Gandhi family, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had compromised national interests by surrendering to foreign powers, causing long-term harm to India's environment, farmers and future generations. (ANI)