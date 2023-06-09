Kerala News LIVE: Kerala man accused of killing his 4-year-old daughter attempts suicide in jail

Kerala News LIVE: The accused Mahesh, who killed his 4-year-old daughter Nakshatra, is undergoing treatment after he tried to commit suicide in Mavelikkara sub-jail. According to reports, Mahesh who is in the surgical ICU of Alappuzha Medical College, has started to respond.

9.40 AM: Kerala's special flight carrying only women hajj pilgrims takes off from Kozhikode airport

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla flagged off a special flight carrying women haj pilgrims without mehram from Kozhikode Airport on Friday.

9.24 AM: Kerala man accused of killing his 4-year-old daughter attempts suicide in jail; Health condition improves

The accused Mahesh, who killed his 4-year-old daughter Nakshatra, is undergoing treatment after he tried to commit suicide in Mavelikkara sub-jail. According to reports, Mahesh who is in the surgical ICU of Alappuzha Medical College, has started to respond.

8.28 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan, team land in New York for Loka Kerala Sabha

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday landed in New York for the Loka Kerala Sabha meet. The Chief Minister and his team were received by NORKA director Dr M Anirudhan and organisational committee president Manmadhan Nair.