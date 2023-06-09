Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday stated that a low-pressure is being formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal off the Myanmar coast. Meanwhile, cyclone Biparjoy, will intensify in the next 36 hours and Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall.

    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    A low-pressure is being formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal off the Myanmar coast, India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Friday. 

    Biparjoy, a severe cyclonic storm, is forecast to intensify further in 36 hours and move north-northwestward during the next two days. It is now over the east-central Arabian Sea and the adjacent southeast Arabian Sea. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala's coastal regions are anticipated to experience strong winds and rains.

    The weather department informed that there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in Kerala from June 9 to 11.

    In the next three to four days, winds of 135 to 145 kmph with gusts up to 160 kmph are predicted. Fishermen are not to enter the sea, according to the MeT office.

    At 8.30 am, the core of Biparjoy was located about 820 kilometres to the west-southwest of Mumbai, 830 km to the south-southwest of Porbandar, and 1120 km to the south of Karachi.

    It is projected that the system would retain its strength as a Very Severe Cyclone through June 12 based on atmospheric factors and cloud mass studies.

    Earlier in a tweet, the IMD said, "Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of June 8, 2023, over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days."

