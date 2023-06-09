Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala man accused of killing his 4-year-old daughter attempts suicide in jail; Health condition improves

    Mavelikkara murder case: Accused Mahesh tried to commit suicide in prison on Thursday (June 8) evening. He was taken into police custody after hacking his four-year-old daughter Nakshatra to death.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    Alappuzha: The Mavelikkara native, Mahesh, who is accused of killing his four-year-old daughter, attempted suicide in jail on Thursday. He reportedly slashed his throat while in police custody. 

    Mahesh is undergoing treatment at Alappuzha Medical College hospital after attempting suicide at around 6 pm last day. He was taken to the Mavelikkara sub-jail following the murder of his daughter Nakshatra. The accused has started responding and his health condition is stable, according to officials. 

    Mahesh hacked Nakshatra to death on Wednesday (June 7) around 7.30 pm. According to reports, Mahesh's mother Sunanda (62), who shares a home with her daughter next door, hurried to her son's home when she overheard a disturbance. She noticed a critically wounded Nakshatra there, who was laying on the sofa after being attacked by Mahesh. 

    Mahesh went after and assaulted Sunanda when she screamed for help and immediately fled the house. According to sources, she was injured on her hand and was taken to the Mavelikkara District Hospital.

    Vidya, Nakshatra's mother, committed suicide three years prior. After his father Mukundan died in a train accident, Mahesh, who was out of the country, returned to Kerala.

    According to his neighbors, Mahesh had planned to re-marry. However, after finding out about Mahesh's personality issue, the girl's family withdrew from the alliance. 

    According to the police, the accused committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. The police explained that Mahesh was disappointed that the remarriage did not take place, but the reason for killing his own daughter with an axe is not clear.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
